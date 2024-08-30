Aakash Patel arrested for DUI in Tampa, blood alcohol nearly twice legal limit

Aakash Patel, a Tampa Bay area socialite, entrepreneur and influencer, was arrested early Wednesday morning for driving under the influence. Arresting officers from the Tampa Police Department recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.153%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%

Patel was arrested at the intersection of W. Cypress St. and N. Lois Ave. at 2:53 a.m. Police booked him into the Hillsborough County jail just after 5 a.m. and was released at 3:37 p.m. after posting cash bail, according to documents from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Patel sits on several local boards, including the Board of Trustees for Hillsborough Community College. He’s also the Chair of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County Board.

Patel is the founder and president of Elevate Inc., a business development consulting firm. He previously served as director of business development for Chamber.com, the former website for the Chamber of Commerce Association.

He previously served on the Super Bowl LV Host Committee and, in 2018, ran unsuccessfully for Hillsborough County Commission as a Republican.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Patel to the HCC Board in mid-2021.