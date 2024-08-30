August 29, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Aakash Patel arrested for DUI in Tampa, blood alcohol nearly twice legal limit

Staff ReportsAugust 29, 20242min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesSW Florida

Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann arrested for driving under the influence

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Campaign walks back Donald Trump support for amendment to overturn 6-week abortion ban

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 8.29.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Screen Shot 2024-08-29 at 8.46.08 PM
Patel posted bail Wednesday afternoon, after his arrest earlier in the morning.

Aakash Patel, a Tampa Bay area socialite, entrepreneur and influencer, was arrested early Wednesday morning for driving under the influence. Arresting officers from the Tampa Police Department recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.153%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%

Patel was arrested at the intersection of W. Cypress St. and N. Lois Ave. at 2:53 a.m. Police booked him into the Hillsborough County jail just after 5 a.m. and was released at 3:37 p.m. after posting cash bail, according to documents from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Patel sits on several local boards, including the Board of Trustees for Hillsborough Community College. He’s also the Chair of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County Board. 

Patel is the founder and president of Elevate Inc., a business development consulting firm. He previously served as director of business development for Chamber.com, the former website for the Chamber of Commerce Association.

He previously served on the Super Bowl LV Host Committee and, in 2018, ran unsuccessfully for Hillsborough County Commission as a Republican. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Patel to the HCC Board in mid-2021. 

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNaples Mayor Teresa Heitmann arrested for driving under the influence

2 comments

  • Mothers against drunk politicians

    August 29, 2024 at 8:56 pm

    Between him and the Mayor of Naples AA in Florida should see some new members. Alcoholism is nothing to laugh about. Drunk driving kills people. Thank those police officers for doing their jobs and not giving favors to politicians. It only furthers their illness

    Reply

  • Cindy

    August 29, 2024 at 8:57 pm

    Great influencer under booze influencer
    Hey can he still work at the PTA like the crack heads

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories