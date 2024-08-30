August 30, 2024
Floridians mobilize on Facebook to protect state parks
Stock image via Adobe.

State park Facebook groups have 50,000-plus members sharing info and organizing against the 'Great Outdoors Initiative.'

Since the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced its “Great Outdoors Initiative” last week, residents of Florida and beyond have turned to social media, and especially Facebook groups, to advocate for preservation.

These groups have become virtual information hubs, as advocates have launched pages for each state park — such as Protect Jonathan Dickinson State Park, Protect Honeymoon Island State Park, and Protect Oleta River State Park — where more than 50,000 members are sharing updates, news articles and personal stories about why these natural lands are vital to Florida’s identity.

Beyond just forums for discussion, these Facebook groups have become platforms for direct action. Members share updates on public hearings, petitions and other opportunities to make their voices heard.

Group administrators are also coordinating efforts to submit comments during DEP meetings and providing ways to contact state lawmakers, encouraging members to let them know exactly how they feel about the initiative. Groups are also using Facebook livestreams to help out-of-state park enthusiasts show their support and learn more about the proposed developments.

One of the most compelling parts of this effort is the emphasis on celebrating Florida’s natural beauty. Beyond advocacy, members post images of nature unique to Florida — like manatees, gopher tortoises and the Great Blue Heron — reinforcing the fact that state parks serve as critical habitats for vulnerable and endangered species.

What started as isolated concerns in local communities has now evolved into a nationwide movement uniting Floridians and environmentalists across the country who believe Florida’s state parks must be preserved for future generations.

If you need a true representation of the power of grassroots mobilization in the digital age, look no further.

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida's most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what's hot in Florida politics.

Categories