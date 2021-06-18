Gov. DeSantis appoints Aakash Patel to HCC board

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Tampa business leader Aakash Patel to the Hillsborough Community College District Board of Trustees.

Patel is the founder and president of Elevate Inc., a business development consulting firm. He previously served as director of business development for Chamber.com, the former website for the Chamber of Commerce Association.

“I am honored to receive Governor DeSantis’ nomination,” Patel said. “The future of community colleges is full of potential, but we must think outside the box to prepare students for high-paying careers to help eliminate student debt and fuel Tampa Bay’s growing economy. By serving as chair of the Hillsborough County Early Learning Coalition for the past seven years, I’ve seen firsthand how technology and innovative thinking enhances learning opportunities.”

Patel cochairs the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County and is a member of the Tampa Bay Chamber Board of Directors. He also served on the Super Bowl LV Host Committee.

Patel also previously ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Hillsborough County Commission in 2018 as a Republican.

His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.