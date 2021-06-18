Want your mugshot less searchable? A bill sitting on Gov. DeSantis’ desk has you covered

A bill to crackdown on companies that publish mugshots is sitting on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

DeSantis has until July 3 to sign the bill, though it would take effect July 1.

If signed, the new law (SB 1046) would require mugshot publishers to remove booking photos if requested by the person featured in the image. The bill creates noncompliance penalties. If the publisher doesn’t remove the photo within 10 days of written notice they would face a daily $1,000 penalty.

A published mugshot can be an obstacle to employment, according to a staff analysis that notes 77% of employers google their job applicant’s name during the hiring process.

The new law, proponents contend, would give thousands of Floridians a second chance.

Rep. Jason Fischer, a Duval Republican, sponsored the legislation in the House. Fischer said more than 700,000 mugshots of Floridians are published a year.

The bill comes after publishers found a loophole to a law enacted in 2017, which prohibited mugshot publishers from demanding money to remove the mugshot.

Fischer said publishers modified their business model by deploying bots to automatically gather and publish mugshots as a way to generate profitable traffic to the website.

“It can tarnish someone’s impression of the people, even if they’ve been acquitted or they’ve not been charged,” Fischer said during the bill’s second reading on the House floor.

The Senate and House proposal are the fruits of a Florida State University law student who worked with sponsors including Republican Sen. Aaron Bean to challenge the state’s mugshot ecosystem.

Blake Mathesie, a second-year law student, told Florida Politics in March that he met with lawmakers in 2020 to suggest the legislation.

“The publication of these mug shots not only violates due process, but it hurts the personal and professional prospects of those affected,” Mathesie said. “A mug shot is taken at the lowest point in someone’s life.”