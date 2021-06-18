Florida wins first blow in cruise fight with CDC

A federal court has temporarily dislodged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s sailing restrictions for cruise lines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday in Tampa on Friday granted a preliminary injunction against the CDC and its sailing order, kicking in July 18. Beginning then, the CDC’s conditional sailing order will remain, but on the same “non-binding” level that applies to other travel industries, like airlines and hotels.

“This order finds that Florida is highly likely to prevail on the merits of the claim that CDC’s conditional sailing order and the implementing orders exceed the authority delegated to CDC,” Merryday wrote.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, filed the lawsuit in April challenging restrictions imposed by the CDC that idled the industry after outbreaks aboard ships early in the pandemic in 2020.

“Today’s ruling is a victory for the hardworking Floridians whose livelihoods depend on the cruise industry,” Moody said in a statement. “The federal government does not, nor should it ever, have the authority to single out and lock down an entire industry indefinitely. I am excited to see the cruise industry get sailing again, and proud to stand with Governor Ron DeSantis against illegal federal overreach and draconian lockdown measures.”

However, the CDC has two weeks to suggest a middle ground keeping within its authority, according to the injunction.

The lawsuit focuses heavily on a “conditional sailing order” the CDC initially issued in October with a phased approach to resuming cruise-ship operations.

But U.S. Department of Justice attorneys filed a brief earlier this month that said, in part, recent developments “further undermine” the state’s arguments that an injunction is needed. Those developments include the CDC approving simulated voyages that involve testing cruise-ship operators’ ability to mitigate virus risks.

The state’s lawsuit contends the CDC exceeded its authority with the restrictions and that the conditional sailing order is “arbitrary and capricious.” Also, it alleges the CDC violated the Administrative Procedure Act, which deals with how agencies impose regulations and carry out laws.

Department of Justice lawyers have countered by saying the federal government has long had authority to regulate ships to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

The federal restrictions have become tangled with decisions this spring by DeSantis and state lawmakers to ban businesses — including cruise ships — from requiring what are known as vaccine “passports” that would show people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Opposing the federal restrictions also has become a high-profile political issue for DeSantis, who frequently blasts the CDC for mothballing cruise ships during the pandemic.

The cruise industry is key to Florida’s tourism industry, which is the largest section of the state’s economy.

Royal Caribbean announced this month that it plans to begin sailing from Florida ports in July and August.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report. Republished with permission.