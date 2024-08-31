Debbie Mucarsel-Powell within three points of Rick Scott: Poll

Yet another poll of the Senate race suggests Rick Scott is vulnerable in November.

In a Redfield and Wilton survey released Friday, the first-term Republican from Naples leads his Democratic opponent, former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, 43% to 40%.

This survey shows a closer race than this week’s Florida Chamber of Commerce/Cherry Communications poll, which has Scott at 52%, 7 points ahead of the Democrat.

Meanwhile, per a Public Policy Polling survey of the state conducted Aug. 21-22 for the Clean and Prosperous Energy PAC, Scott leads 46% to 43%.

More localized polling, such as a survey released this week in Miami-Dade, shows Scott up by just 1 point in the county.

Previous polling of a potential race between Mucarsel-Powell and Scott has been all over the place.

The latest survey from Florida Atlantic University’s PolCom Lab shows Scott with a marginal 47% to 43% lead over his Democratic opponent.

Polling from the Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) shows Scott ahead of Mucarsel-Powell by 10 points (52-42%) with 7% of voters undecided.

Other Florida Atlantic University polls showed a 16-point race and a 2-point difference, and a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll showed a 15-point gap earlier this Summer.

Scott is skeptical about polling, as he told Florida Politics earlier this month.

“We’re going to have a big win. If you look at all my races, the polls have generally been way off,” Scott said in Jacksonville. “In all three of my races, polls said I was going to lose … because they’re not accurate.”