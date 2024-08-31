August 31, 2024
’90 minutes of word salads’: Ron DeSantis wades into Kamala Harris-Donald Trump debate dispute

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis ap (Large)
The Governor shared his thoughts on social media Saturday.

Florida’s Governor has a take on the upcoming presidential debate on Sept. 10, and it’s not favorable to the Democratic nominee.

Ron DeSantis said, regarding Kamala Harris, that “90 minutes of word salads doused with platitudes won’t be appealing to voters.

“The June debate exposed Joe Biden in a way the media could no longer cover for; the September debate will expose the real Harris — the media won’t be able to concoct a narrative that will make voters disbelieve their own ‘lying eyes.’ She is understandably worried,” he posted to X Saturday.

Harris takes issue with debate rules that include muted microphones, as was the case during the June Trump-Biden debate. She claims Trump is being shielded by his team.

“Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors who won’t allow him to debate with a live microphone. If his own team doesn’t have confidence in him, the American people definitely can’t. We are running for President of the United States. Let’s debate in a transparent way—with the microphones on the whole time.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories