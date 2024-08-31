’90 minutes of word salads’: Ron DeSantis wades into Kamala Harris-Donald Trump debate dispute

Florida’s Governor has a take on the upcoming presidential debate on Sept. 10, and it’s not favorable to the Democratic nominee.

Ron DeSantis said, regarding Kamala Harris, that “90 minutes of word salads doused with platitudes won’t be appealing to voters.

“The June debate exposed Joe Biden in a way the media could no longer cover for; the September debate will expose the real Harris — the media won’t be able to concoct a narrative that will make voters disbelieve their own ‘lying eyes.’ She is understandably worried,” he posted to X Saturday.

Harris takes issue with debate rules that include muted microphones, as was the case during the June Trump-Biden debate. She claims Trump is being shielded by his team.

“Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors who won’t allow him to debate with a live microphone. If his own team doesn’t have confidence in him, the American people definitely can’t. We are running for President of the United States. Let’s debate in a transparent way—with the microphones on the whole time.”