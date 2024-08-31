Mike Waltz defends Donald Trump after Arlington Cemetery controversy

A Green Beret and National Guard Colonel is defending Donald Trump amid blowback from the left about his conduct at the Arlington National Cemetery, in the latest example of a political scandal that only could happen to the former President.

“This made up reaction is one of the most despicable things I’ve seen,” said Rep. Mike Waltz on Friday’s edition of “Watters’ World.”

Trump was accused by the U.S. Army of conducting “political activities” in the space, where they are banned. The Associated Press notes the former President filmed a TikTok video (using technology many Republicans liken to Chinese spyware in the process), in which he lambasted the current administration for how it handled exiting the two-decade undeclared U.S. war in Afghanistan.

Waltz, a staunch ally of Trump since his run to replace Ron DeSantis in Congress six years ago, says criticism of the former President is balderdash and bunk.

“Those families wanted him there. They had every right to have him there. And if you want to parse between candidate Trump and former president Trump, give me a break,” Waltz said, before mentioning the Democratic nominee in a non-sequitur masquerading as a defense.

“Kamala (Harris) hasn’t bothered to call them in four years. Much less sit down with them or be there that day,” Waltz said.

The Congressman went on to say that Trump’s team “originally wasn’t going to let media out of the van,” but said the families wanted “this moment captured for all of history.”

“They wanted him there in the first place and damn it, they deserve to have whatever they want,” Waltz said.

For its part, the Army told the Associated Press that an employee who was “abruptly pushed aside” by Trump staffers during the wreath-laying ceremony “acted with professionalism and avoided further disruption.”

“This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked,” the statement continued.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.