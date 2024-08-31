August 31, 2024
Mike Waltz defends Donald Trump after Arlington Cemetery controversy

A.G. GancarskiAugust 31, 20243min4

1211_n13_michael_waltz_ap_image
The Congressman holds the former President harmless, criticizes Kamala Harris in a Fox News interview.

A Green Beret and National Guard Colonel is defending Donald Trump amid blowback from the left about his conduct at the Arlington National Cemetery, in the latest example of a political scandal that only could happen to the former President.

“This made up reaction is one of the most despicable things I’ve seen,” said Rep. Mike Waltz on Friday’s edition of “Watters’ World.”

Trump was accused by the U.S. Army of conducting “political activities” in the space, where they are banned. The Associated Press notes the former President filmed a TikTok video (using technology many Republicans liken to Chinese spyware in the process), in which he lambasted the current administration for how it handled exiting the two-decade undeclared U.S. war in Afghanistan.

Waltz, a staunch ally of Trump since his run to replace Ron DeSantis in Congress six years ago, says criticism of the former President is balderdash and bunk.

“Those families wanted him there. They had every right to have him there. And if you want to parse between candidate Trump and former president Trump, give me a break,” Waltz said, before mentioning the Democratic nominee in a non-sequitur masquerading as a defense.

Kamala (Harris) hasn’t bothered to call them in four years. Much less sit down with them or be there that day,” Waltz said.

The Congressman went on to say that Trump’s team “originally wasn’t going to let media out of the van,” but said the families wanted “this moment captured for all of history.”

“They wanted him there in the first place and damn it, they deserve to have whatever they want,” Waltz said.

For its part, the Army told the Associated Press that an employee who was “abruptly pushed aside” by Trump staffers during the wreath-laying ceremony “acted with professionalism and avoided further disruption.”

“This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked,” the statement continued.

___

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

4 comments

  • THE SAGE ELVIS [FKA EARL]

    August 31, 2024 at 9:26 am

    Good Morn ‘Ting to all Sage Patriots & Dook 4 Brains Leftys,
    WARNING:
    As you should have already picked up on from my, ELVIS, Sage Training, this is yet another A. P. “Propaganda Article” and as such should be totally ignored.
    Lets all get our minds around what ELVIS [FKA EARL] advises us to do:
    “RELAX YOUR SPHINCTERS” secure in the knowledge that:
    1.) TRUMP WILL WIN
    AND
    2.) A. P. Articals must henceforth be ignored by all Sage Patriots & Dook 4 Brains Leftys.
    ELVIS [FKA EARL] HAS SPOKEN.

    Reply

  • Joe

    August 31, 2024 at 9:31 am

    “The Congressman holds the former President” ‘s [fill in the blank]

    Just like all craven sycophantic RepubliQans today.

    Reply

  • Michael

    August 31, 2024 at 10:33 am

    The Congressman went on to say that Trump’s team “originally wasn’t going to let media out of the van,” but said the families wanted “this moment captured for all of history.”

    Somebody needs to tell the Congressman that when a family wants a photo of a moment, they pull out one of their phones and take a picture….they don’t bring in political campaign videographers.

    While I thank the Congressman for his military service, there are 16.2 million veterans currently alive today…..why do you happen to be the only one who thinks this ‘thumbs-up” photo in front of the graves of fallen soldiers was a cool thing to do?

    Reply

    • MH/Duuuval

      August 31, 2024 at 10:39 am

      Fair question.

      Reply

