Personnel note: Patrick Steele joins SAS Florida team

Former Agency for Health Care Administration Legislative Affairs Director Patrick Steele has joined the Florida team at SAS, a global leader in AI, analytics and data intelligence.

Steele began his career working as legislative aide and chief policy analyst to Sen. Debbie Mayfield before working under Florida CIO Jamie Grant during his time in the state House.

Steele has since held positions the Department of Environmental Protection and, most recently, AHCA. He comes to SAS as a Senior Account Executive in its Government and Public Sector practice.

“Patrick is an important addition to our Tallahassee office. His experience in both chambers of the Legislature, leadership experience at two of the biggest agencies in Florida, and deep understanding of how technology works with the public sector is key to driving value for Florida government. Being liked and respected is a rare combination, and Patrick is both,” said Ben Stuart, National Director of State and Local Government for SAS.

AHCA Secretary Jason Weida added, “Patrick was a valuable member of our team for the last three years and was integral in our success. I’m excited to see him move on to the next phase of his career and I’m confident he will be highly successful in his new role.”

Steele is a double graduate of Florida State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in political science and his Master of Business Administration with a specialization in management information systems.

SAS has an extensive business footprint in Florida, serving a wide variety of government clients including the Florida Department of Revenue, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida Department of Children & Families, and Florida Department of Education.