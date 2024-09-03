September 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Patrick Steele joins SAS Florida team

Drew WilsonSeptember 3, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Voters weigh whether to end public campaign finance program

HeadlinesInfluence

More Medicare Rx cost savings coming, but some question whether it’s enough

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Laurel Lee cruised through a GOP Primary. Will Pat Kemp put up a bigger fight in CD 15 this November?

patrick steele copy
'Being liked and respected is a rare combination, and Patrick is both.'

Former Agency for Health Care Administration Legislative Affairs Director Patrick Steele has joined the Florida team at SAS, a global leader in AI, analytics and data intelligence.

Steele began his career working as legislative aide and chief policy analyst to Sen. Debbie Mayfield before working under Florida CIO Jamie Grant during his time in the state House.

Steele has since held positions the Department of Environmental Protection and, most recently, AHCA. He comes to SAS as a Senior Account Executive in its Government and Public Sector practice.

“Patrick is an important addition to our Tallahassee office. His experience in both chambers of the Legislature, leadership experience at two of the biggest agencies in Florida, and deep understanding of how technology works with the public sector is key to driving value for Florida government. Being liked and respected is a rare combination, and Patrick is both,” said Ben Stuart, National Director of State and Local Government for SAS.

AHCA Secretary Jason Weida added, “Patrick was a valuable member of our team for the last three years and was integral in our success. I’m excited to see him move on to the next phase of his career and I’m confident he will be highly successful in his new role.”

Steele is a double graduate of Florida State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in political science and his Master of Business Administration with a specialization in management information systems.

SAS has an extensive business footprint in Florida, serving a wide variety of government clients including the Florida Department of Revenue, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida Department of Children & Families, and Florida Department of Education.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.3.24

nextGay Valimont is a long-shot versus Matt Gaetz in Florida's reddest congressional district

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories