September 3, 2024
Ron DeSantis rips Kamala Harris’ ‘outrage’ over Donald Trump’s Arlington Cemetery photo-op

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 3, 20244min2

DeSantis Harris
'They invited him to be there.'

Ron DeSantis is speaking out about Kamala Harris and criticism of Donald Trump‘s actions at Arlington National Cemetery last week.

“I don’t see the outrage. If people like Harris and the media are going to express more outrage at that than the people that made them gold star families in the first place, something is wrong,” the Governor said Tuesday at Daytona State College.

Trump was accused by the U.S. Army of conducting “political activities” in the space, which is banned. The Associated Press notes the former President filmed a TikTok video lambasting the current administration for how it handled exiting the two-decade undeclared U.S. war in Afghanistan.

“If there is one thing on which we as Americans can all agree, it is that our veterans, military families, and service members should be honored, never disparaged, and treated with nothing less than our highest respect and gratitude,” Harris posted to social media Saturday, adding that “someone who cannot meet this simple, sacred duty should never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States of America.”

DeSantis said Trump “was invited by the Gold Star families.”

“He didn’t just show up to make a scene. They invited him to be there. They asked him to pose for photos with the family members of the fallen.”

The families offered a statement defending Trump, released on Sunday by Trump’s campaign. It corroborates DeSantis’ interpretation of events.

“We, the families of the brave service members who were tragically killed in the Abbey Gate bombing, are appalled by Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent attempts to politicize President Trump’s visit to Arlington National Cemetery. President Trump was invited by us, the Gold Star families, to attend the solemn ceremonies commemorating the three-year anniversary of our children’s deaths. He was there to honor their sacrifice, yet Vice President Harris has disgracefully twisted this sacred moment into a political ploy.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014.

2 comments

  • Yrral

    September 3, 2024 at 12:29 pm

    Trump mother would not defend him,she even said Trump was a dispiscable person Google Mary Trump I Created A Monster

    Reply

  • Jay Smif

    September 3, 2024 at 12:49 pm

    One dirtbag MAGA family “invited” Fat Hitler to come spit on the graves at Arlington, not any of the other 400,000+ of the veterans interned there. DeSantis and MAGA hate wounded and KIA American soldiers.

    Reply

Categories