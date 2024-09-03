September 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Family sues Disney World after child hit by fireworks ember in the eye
Stock image via Adobe.

Gabrielle RussonSeptember 3, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Alex Penelas endorses ‘tested leader’ David Richardson for Miami-Dade Tax Collector

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Adrian Petrila backs Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission to protect St. Pete Beach’s ‘unique character’

HeadlinesJax

Embattled Jacksonville Housing Authority names interim CFO after initial choice backed out

Disney fireworks
It’s not the first time Disney has been sued over somebody getting hurt during the fireworks.

A 7-year-old standing near Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella Castle was hit in the eye by an ember from the fireworks last year, according to a new lawsuit.

The child’s mother, Nicole Ufie, sued Disney last month in Orange Circuit Court for more than $50,000.

“Our lawsuit alleges that he continues to have eye problems and permanent scarring and that Disney World failed in their responsibility to maintain a safe environment at their park,” Morgan & Morgan attorney Roman Diveev said in a statement. “We will hold Disney and other parties involved accountable for their negligence to get justice for this family and hopefully prevent another child from getting injured by Disney’s fireworks.”

The child and his mother were New Jersey tourists visiting the world’s No. 1 theme park when the incident happened March 13, 2023, the lawsuit said.

Ufie’s lawsuit accused Disney of failing to plan for wind and bad weather to keep the child from being struck by the fireworks debris. 

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit Tuesday.

It’s not the first time Disney has been sued over somebody getting hurt during a theme park fireworks show.

In summer 2014, Kathleen Willis was struck in the eye by “smoldering fireworks debris falling from the sky” during the nighttime show at Hollywood Studios, according to her 2017 lawsuit.

Willis said she became permanently blinded from her injuries, according to her complaint.

Willis and Disney eventually settled for an amount not listed in court records, and the lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed in 2018.

Florida has little oversight over the major theme parks for injuries. Oftentimes lawsuits are the only way the public and the media can find out if somebody was hurt at the parks. The parks are only required to self-report the incidents when somebody was hurt or sick on a ride and hospitalized for at least 24 hours.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis rips Kamala Harris' 'outrage' over Donald Trump's Arlington Cemetery photo-op

nextEmbattled Jacksonville Housing Authority names interim CFO after initial choice backed out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories