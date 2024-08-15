Disney World’s Epcot had a busy year while Universal Orlando attendance slowed, report says

Epcot’s attendance soared up like a roller coaster — a nearly 20% jump in 2023 vs. 2022 — according to a new industry report estimating the theme park crowds around the world.

It’s good news for Disney.

Disney World’s Magic Kingdom also retained the title of the world’s No. 1 theme park with an estimated 17.7 million visitors in 2023. That’s up 3% from 2022, according to the annual TEA/AECOM Theme Index and Museum Index.

The report — one of the rare glimpses into theme park attendance, numbers the companies hold tightly to the chest — bodes well for Epcot, home to multiple festivals and a Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster that opened in May 2022. Epcot’s attendance hit an estimated 12 million in 2023 after only about 10 million visited in 2022, the report said.

Meanwhile, Universal’s Orlando theme parks both dropped significantly in 2023, the report found.

Universal Islands of Adventure — which was more popular than Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios in 2022 — fell 9.3% to an estimated 10 million visitors in 2023. Universal Studios saw a similar percentage drop, to about 9.8 million visitors.

“The wave of post-pandemic pent-up demand has essentially ended,” said Francisco Refuerzo, an economist with AECOM. “Parks that quickly returned to the time-tested method of constant reinvestment to continue to attract guests tended to perform better.”

The report also showed Disney World’s Hollywood Studios dropped about 6% to about an estimated 10.3 million visitors. Animal Kingdom fell an estimated 3% to just under 9 million visitors.

SeaWorld Orlando’s attendance also faced a slight decline at about 3% to about 4.3 million visitors.

“Orlando remains a heavy hitter in the theme park world, with seven theme parks and three water parks making our list,” the report said. “But attendance in Orlando was down in 2023 and the cluster of parks there is not performing on par with other regions around the country. A large part of that is related to international travel that has still not returned to pre-pandemic levels.”

And it seems like quieter times are here this year too, according to recent earnings reports from Comcast-owned Universal theme parks and The Walt Disney Co. Both companies reported attendance slowing as consumers choose to go on cruises or travel internationally instead of visiting theme parks and lower-income people are feeling strapped for cash.

SeaWorld, Universal and Disney World are all offering special promotions now to entice visitors back.

The parks are also moving forward on new rides which could boost attendance in the next few years.

Disney World recently announced it is building a Villains land and a pair of “Cars” attractions at the Magic Kingdom in a historic expansion.

Universal Orlando is also focused on the 2025 opening of the multibillion-dollar Epic Universe, a brand new theme park with five lands that also involves new shopping and dining.

SeaWorld has consistently opened new roller coasters and thrill rides, including this summer’s family-friendly Penguin Trek.

“There may be lull, but the party is far from over,” the report said cheekily.