TGH nursing earns prestigious Magnet designation by American Nurses Credentialing Center for fifth consecutive time

To earn the most prestigious national distinction for nursing excellence is quite an accomplishment, but to earn it five times in a row is Olympic gold level.

Tampa General Hospital, one of the nation’s leading academic health systems, this week celebrated its fifth consecutive Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

“Magnet recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality care to our community,” said Wendi Goodson-Celerin, senior vice president and chief nursing executive at Tampa General.

“To earn this designation multiple times speaks volumes about the steadfast dedication, tireless work and compassion of our entire team. We are driven by a shared passion for exceeding expectations and improving the health and well-being of every individual we serve.”

According to the American Nurses Association, Magnet designation represents “steadfast proof of a hard-earned commitment to excellence in health care, with contented nurses at its heart.”

Magnet recognition is also indicative of the exceptional care at Tampa General Hospital. Research indicates that hospitals with Magnet recognition provide better care that results in better patient outcomes. Magnet hospitals experience greater patient satisfaction, lower mortality rates and fewer pressure ulcers.

“As we continue growing our footprint and impact across the state and beyond, our continued commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to patients and the best possible workplace experience for team members is more critical than ever before,” said John Couris, President and CEO of Tampa General.

“Applying for Magnet redesignation is a tremendous undertaking requiring a host of leaders and our entire nursing team to invest significant time, effort and resources to successfully complete the process. We are proud to see their shared dedication has culminated not only in this outstanding accomplishment but also in improved quality metrics, increased team member engagement and excellent patient satisfaction scores.”

The designation is a result of a rigorous certification process led by the ANCC. The Commission on Magnet reviews evidence and quality indicators and conducts on-site evaluations. The process also involves a peer review and public comment, after which the most prestigious programs are awarded the designation. The entire process takes years to complete and must be renewed every four years.