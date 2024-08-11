Disney World is getting a Villains land at the Magic Kingdom

Universal is building the multi-billion dollar Epic Universe with monsters, Harry Potter magic and dragons that opens next year.

Disney announced its answer Saturday night.

Disney World is getting a Villains land.

“This is no happily ever after. Get ready to see a darker side of your favorite fairytales when the Villains cast a spell over Magic Kingdom,” the company announced.

The Walt Disney Co. did not say when the land will open or release details of what the Orlando expansion entails. However, The Mouse said construction will start soon and there will be two “major attractions,” dining and shopping on “an incredibly twisted grand scale.”

“Be prepared, you poor unfortunate souls,” Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro said during the D23 Expo in California. “It’s going to be a fearless new vision for what a Disney experience can be.”

Disney is building the new land “beyond Big Thunder Mountain” at the Magic Kingdom.

The park opened a new roller coaster Tron last year but the Villains land will be the most large-scale expansion at Magic Kingdom since Disney’s multi-year New Fantasyland that brought Seven Dwarfs Mine train in 2014 and more to the park.

“I actually think this could be the biggest thing we’ve done in the Magic Kingdom, probably even bigger than New Fantasyland.” Disney Imagineer Bruce Vaughn said at last year’s D23 when Disney teased the project.

Disney has promised to spend $8 billion in a decade and up to $17 billion within 20 years when it made an agreement this year with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District that handles Disney’s infrastructure.

Who will you see in Villains lands?

Disney’s new TikTok video showed famous antagonists in its classic films including the queen in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Ursula from “Little Mermaid,” Jafar from “Aladdin” and Gaston from “Beauty and the Beast.” The dragon from Sleeping Beauty also appeared in Disney’s footage.

At D23, Disney often announces the latest coming to the parks at the expo targeted to its biggest fans. Disney has faced criticism recently for talking about projects that are early in development and might not become reality.

D’Amaro seemed to speak directly to that criticism.

“Plans are drawn. Dirt is moving. I just want to be clear about this: We are doing everything you’ve heard here tonight,” D’Amaro said, according to the parks blog.

The public could not watch a livestream of the announcement Saturday night like past years, and Disney declined a Florida Politics request to view a livestream.

Beside Villains land, Disney also announced Disney Cruise Line fleet will add four new ships between 2027 and 2023, bringing its total count to 13.

A Pixar’s “Cars” attraction is also coming to the Magic Kingdom. The Magic Kingdom is also getting a nighttime parade next summer called “Disney Starlight.”

Epcot’s Test Track, which is closed until 2025, is being rethemed by Chevrolet.

“Buckle up, it might get bumpy!” Disney said.

You can also see the cute baby Yoda (his birth certificate says Grogu) on the Millennium Falcon at Hollywood Studios’ Star Wars land. The ride is getting a new storyline and upgrade that’s timed to come out in 2026 at the same time as “The Mandalorian and Grogu” movie.