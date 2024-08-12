Classic Magic Kingdom attractions are closing for Disney World’s ‘historic’ expansion

Two old-school classic Magic Kingdom attractions will close to make way for a pair of “Cars” attractions based on the Pixar movie, Disney World leaders said.

Guests must say goodbye to Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America, where the Liberty Belle riverboat runs.

It’s part of the Magic Kingdom’s revamp for the biggest expansion in the park’s 52-year history. Disney first confirmed some of the changes Saturday during its D23 Expo, where Disney also said it will build a Villains land in the park.

“The historic expansion of Magic Kingdom officially begins as permits are filed this week to start moving ground,” Disney World said in a media release.

The Villains land — which includes two “major” attractions, dining and shopping — has been a long rumored and anticipated expansion among the fan base, drawing in from the darker characters, like the wicked queen from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.”

Included in the news from D23 is the “Cars” addition, which includes one attraction that is family-friendly. Disney did not provide more details about the attractions or give an opening date.

“We are thrilled to create this original Cars adventure and put our guests in the driver’s seat as we — quite literally — explore a new frontier in Frontierland,” said Michael Hundgen, Walt Disney World Portfolio Executive Producer at Walt Disney Imagineering. “Part of pioneering this new story includes tapping into the themes of exploration and adventure that inspire so many of us to keep propelling forward.”

Disney hinted that it will be a few months before Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island close.

“Ahead of work revving into high gear next year, guests will have plenty of time to experience the charm and nostalgia of Frontierland as it is today,” the company said Monday.

Whenever Disney has changed, it has always attracted mixed views for the theme park’s many passionate followers who follow the company closely. Some lamented Monday about losing Tom Sawyer Island, a quiet place to escape in a sometimes crowded theme park. The island has been open since 1973. Other fans said on social media they can’t wait for the Villains land.

“Anytime we touch Magic Kingdom, we recognize the massive responsibility that exists to get it right and tell stories that connect with our guests,” Hundgen said in his statement.

Outside the Magic Kingdom, more projects are happening too.

Animal Kingdom is getting an 11-acre Tropical Americas land with three attractions based on Indiana Jones, “Encanto” and a carousel themed with animals from Disney stories. The land will replace the Dinosaur ride. Disney said work begins in Fall 2024 and is expected to open in 2027.

Hollywood Studios is also getting an upgrade based on the “Monsters, Inc.” films. That includes a new thrill ride.

“The first-ever suspended coaster at a Disney park will put guests into the action as they race along for an adventure filled with laughs. Work on this project is slated to begin in 2025,” Disney said.

Disney’s new rides and themed areas come as its biggest competitor in Orlando is on the verge of opening a new theme park with three hotels, multiple thrill rides and five themed lands. Universal plans to open Epic Universe next year.