September 3, 2024
Legislative Committee weeks to begin in December

Tallahassee, FL, USA - February 11, 2022: Florida State Capitol sign and seal in Tallahassee, FL, USA. The Florida State Capitol is a Capitol Complex that provides headquarters for state government.
Most of the meetings will be in 2025, but there's some action this year also.

Once legislators are elected in November, they will have roughly a month before they begin doing the people’s work in Tallahassee.

The Senate and House are announcing the beginning of committee weeks shortly after Thanksgiving.

These interim meeting dates, which precede the regular Legislative Session, allow for hearings of at least a few bills and informational sessions designed to catch up Florida’s lawmakers on what issues are confronting the state.

The House kicks off with its first week of meetings starting Dec. 2, 2024. The Senate then meets the next week, starting Dec. 9.

That’s the only week of meetings before the holiday season.

Both the Senate and House meet the week of Jan. 13 and the week of Jan. 21, which is the Tuesday after the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

From there, there are three weeks in February, respectively starting on the 3rd, the 10th, and the 17th of the month.

The Senate also has an organizational session slated soon after the election, on Nov. 19.

Sen. Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican, is on deck to lead the Senate for the next two years.

In all likelihood, Republicans will continue to control the Senate and the House, though an open question is whether the party will retain the supermajorities it has held since the 2022 election’s red wave.                         

