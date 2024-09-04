Rick Scott warns that Tim Walz is a national security risk

Too close to China for comfort.

That’s a Florida Senator’s take on the Democratic nominee for Vice President.

During a Wednesday Fox Business interview, Rick Scott said Tim Walz and other Democrats present a “national security risk” because they buddy up with Beijing.

“Didn’t he go on his honeymoon over to China? He has all these relationships with Communist Chinese officials and he’s going to be the Vice President? Isn’t that a national security risk for our country when our top officials have all these close ties to the Communist Party?”

House Republicans, led by Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer of Kentucky, are already probing the Minnesota Governor’s “concerning ties to the People’s Republic of China (PRC)” dating back to the 1990s, when he took high school students to the country then began a business to facilitate that for students he did not teach.

Comer wants “information, documents, and communications related to the CCP-connected entities and officials Governor Walz has engaged and partnered with, as well as any warnings or advice the FBI may have given to Governor Walz about U.S. political figures being targeted by or recruited for CCP influence operations.”

Scott also addressed the state of play in Florida, and as he has said before, he downplays the chances of Kamala Harris flipping the state, saying there’s “zero energy” for her in Florida.

“In my state, there is NO energy for Socialism,” Scott told Maria Bartiromo.

“Harris is a Socialist; Walz is a Socialist. They’re not going to do well in Florida and I think that’s an example of what’s going to happen around the country.”

The FiveThirtyEight polling average shows Trump with a 5.5% lead in the Sunshine State.