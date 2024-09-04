‘The candidate we can trust’: Ana Maria Rodriguez backs Sherri Hodies for Monroe Supervisor of Elections

Sherri Hodies, Executive Chair of the Southernmost Republican Club, is now running for Monroe County Supervisor of Elections with support from state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez.

In a statement, Rodriguez said Hodies has demonstrated “time and again that she understands the importance of every vote” and will make sure “our electoral process remains strong and that the voices of all citizens are heard.”

“Sherri Hodies has demonstrated a deep commitment to ensuring the integrity of our electoral process. With years of experience in public service and a dedication to transparency, Sherri is the candidate we can trust to oversee our elections with fairness and accuracy,” Rodriguez said.

“Her work ethic and unwavering commitment to serving the people of our community are qualities that are essential for the role of Supervisor of Elections.”

The nod from Rodriguez, the only Senate member representing Monroe, joins others Hodies notched from several prominent Monroe Republicans, including Sheriff Rick Ramsey and County Commissioner Craig Cates.

Hodies also has the backing of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association and Monroe Republican Executive Committee, which caused a stir when it sided with her over her Primary opponent, former Key West City Commissioner Margaret Romero.

Hodies won the August Primary with about 60% of the vote.

She said she is “honored to have (Rodriguez) on board” as a supporter and looks “forward to the positive impact this endorsement will have on our efforts.”

“Her support underscores the strength and momentum we are building as we work towards a better future for our community,” she added.

Hodies is competing in the General Election against former House Minority Leader Ron Saunders for the right to succeed Supervisor Joyce Griffin, who confirmed in February 2022 she would not seek re-election to the post she first won in 2012. Griffin cited “silly” election laws state legislators passed in recent years that make it harder to vote by mail as a reason.

Through Aug. 23, Hodies raised more than double the money that Saunders has, Monroe Elections records show.

Hodies worked for Honda of America for 27 years. Since the 1990s, she and her husband regularly visited the Keys, her campaign website says. They bought a home there in 2008 and retired there in 2012, according to Keys News, which said she holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration and human resource management.

Today, she owns and operates a small school and sports photography business, Keys News reported.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.