Gov. DeSantis appoints Tracy Smith to Bay County Court

Assistant State Attorney Tracy Smith will soon don a Judge’s robe on the Bay County Court, courtesy of a Gov. Ron DeSantis appointment.

DeSantis named Smith, a prosecutor with the 14th Judicial Circuit since 2020, as the replacement for Judge Joe Grammer, who retired Aug. 31 after 15 years on the bench.

Smith earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctor from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.

Prior to joining State Attorney Larry Basford’s Office, she worked as an insurance and risk manager for the Bay County School Board.

DeSantis selected Smith from a group of four applicants whom the Florida Bar’s 14th Judicial Circuit Nominating Commission interviewed and determined were “highly qualified and more than capable to fill the position available.”

Other candidates included Alica Carothers, Blair Daffin and Grant Spitzer.

Grammer informed DeSantis of his intention to step down in May. Smith will now serve the remaining two years of Grammer’s current term.