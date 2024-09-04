AFP Action FL announces 10 more House endorsements

Americans For Prosperity’s political arm announced a new round of endorsements, including support for three candidates in open seats.

Americans for Prosperity Action Florida (AFP Action FL) announced 10 endorsements, bringing its total endorsements this cycle to 39. The center-right group’s support is going to Republican candidates.

Open seat endorsements went to Chad Johnson in House District 22, Bill Partington in House District 28 and Meg Weinberger in House District 94. Incumbents landing endorsements include state Reps. Adam Anderson, Adam Botana, Linda Chaney, Tiffany Esposito, Juan Porras, Will Robinson and Kevin Steele.

“Florida’s Primary results paired with what we hear at the doors shows our team just how imperative it is to stand behind principled leaders,” AFP Action FL Senior Adviser Skylar Zander said.

“This round of endorsements led to candidates who are aligned on keeping Florida free and a prosperous place to live. We’re ready to hit the ground running throughout the General to get these leaders in office.”

Notably, 11 of the 12 Republicans endorsed by AFP Action FL before their August primaries won their nominations.

Johnson, a former Levy County Commissioner, faces Democrat David Arreola in a district Donald Trump won by less than one percentage point in 2020. The Republican just beat Raemi Eagle-Glenn for the GOP nomination in August, where Arreola bested Amy Trask in a Democratic Primary.

“As a former County Commissioner, Chad has the experience needed to lead House District 22 well. He has strong fiscal conservative values, demonstrating his commitment to providing tax relief and balancing the budget,” the AFP Action FL endorsement reads. He is also expected to be a voice for expanded education opportunities, supporting more career training and giving power to parents.

Partington, the Mayor of Ormond Beach, is running in a more comfortable Republican district, which Trump won by more than five points. In November, he faces Democrat John Navarra and Libertarian Joe Hannoush.

“With principled views on taxes, education, and health care, Bill Partington is the best choice for House District 28,” the endorsement reads. “Bill will bring his experience as Mayor to the position, leaning on his background fighting tax increases and supporting parental rights in expanded education options.”

Weinberger, chair of the Palm Beach County Moms For Liberty Chapter, faces former Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Rachelle Litt in a district Joe Biden barely won in 2020. She beat three other Republicans in an August Primary.

The only incumbents endorsed in districts where Trump won by less than 10 percentage points were Chaney, who will face Democrat Natham Bruemmer in House District 61, and Porras, who is running against Democrat Marcos Reyes in House District 119.

“Rep. Chaney understands that onerous labor regulations prevent growth in Florida’s economy and has stood firmly in her convictions,” reads the HD 61 endorsement. “She is the best choice for House District 61 and will continue to support foundational education growth in the state.”

The group also praised Porras’ economic record.

“Rep. Porras is a prominent leader on issues such as education, health care, regulations, and labor,” the endorsement reads. “He spearheaded efforts to reform and expand educational opportunities, including more choices for students and greater flexibility for parents.”