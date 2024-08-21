AFP Action FL-backed candidates won in 11 of 12 Republican Primary contests

The Florida political arm of Americans for Prosperity (AFP Action FL) Americans For Prosperityis celebrating 11 key Republican Primary wins in Florida.

“We are thrilled to see 11 leaders advance through the primaries, getting one step closer to addressing critical issues for Florida in the state legislature,” said AFP Action FL Senior Advisor Skylar Zander.

“Thanks to the hard work of countless grassroots activists who made a difference in key primary races, we were able to send more than a million mail pieces and contact more than 300,000 voters to help educate voters on a winning agenda that will give them a voice in the legislature. Our team is pushing through November and looks forward to seeing these candidates, and others, secure a victory.”

AFP Action FL so far has endorsed 29 candidates this election cycle, many of whom faced their biggest test in the Aug. 20 Primary.

Endorsees who won races on Tuesday include Senate candidates Tom Leek in Senate District 7 and Keith Truenow in Senate District 13, who both won in Republican-favored seats.

Leek, a sitting Representative, won a Republican Primary for an open Senate seat against former St. Johns Sheriff David Shoar and retired wrestler Gerry James. He now faces Democrat George “T” Hill in November.

Truenow, another Representative seeking a promotion to the Senate, bested grocery store mogul Bowen Kou and investigator C.J. Blancett, and now faces Democrat Stephanie Dukes.

AFP Action FL also backed Primary-winning House candidates, including Sam Greco in House District 19; Judson Sapp in House District 20; Richard Gentry in House District 27; Debbie Mayfield in House District 32; Erika Booth in House District 35; Jennifer Kincart Jonsson in House District 49; incumbent Brad Yeager in House District 56; Vanessa Oliver in House District 76; and Yvette Benarroch in House District 81.

The only candidate endorsed by AFP Action FL to lose in a Republican Primary was Nick Primrose in House District 18.

A number of other candidates backed by the center-right group advanced to the General Election without any Primary opponent.