August 21, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says his influence in Duval County School Board race paid off despite struggles elsewhere

Drew DixonAugust 21, 20245min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Internal poll shows Allison Tant with commanding lead in HD 9

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 8.21.24: Corrine didn’t deliver.

HeadlinesTampa Bay

‘Change’ spurs Janet Barek to huge upset win on Citrus County Commission

DeSantis RNC
Ron DeSantis endorsed a candidate in all 4 of the Duval County School Board elections; only 2 won outright.

Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to sway voters in multiple county School Board elections across the state, but there were few with more posts on the line in Tuesday’s elections than in Duval County.

The results of the effort by DeSantis endorsing candidates in all four seats up for grabs in Jacksonville were mixed at best. Only two out of the four candidates DeSantis endorsed in the four Duval County School Board races clinched victory Tuesday. One will go onto a runoff election in November.

Despite even worse results elsewhere, DeSantis defended his involvement in the localized educational races in Duval County.

“We wanted to support School Board candidates in whatever capacity we can that believe in putting students first, that respect the rights of parents and that believe schools should educate not indoctrinate,” DeSantis said during a visit to Sarasota Wednesday.

While his endorsements may not have resulted in across-the-board victories in Duval County Tuesday, DeSantis said the seven-member School Board is now in the hands of members that support his philosophy after additional wins in 2022.

“When you look at, like, Duval County, that’s a million people in that area, they now have a 4-to-3 majority (of DeSantis-endorsed candidates),” DeSantis said. “A majority of the School Board in Duval County, which (President) Joe Biden won in 2020, has School Board members that believe in students first, that believe in protecting the rights of parents.”

DeSantis said several of his endorsements of School Board candidates in other Florida counties also helped in deciding elections Tuesday.

“There’s no other state in the country where you have counties, areas of that size, where you’ve seen (conservative) candidates win and win consistently,” DeSantis said. “My view is, you need to field candidates and run them all the way across the board. You shouldn’t be ceding any of these elections.”

In Duval, two of the candidates he endorsed — Tony Ricardo in the District 1 race, and Melony Bolduc in the District 7 race — won their elections outright. The District 7 race saw Buldoc clinch her election with the widest margin in any Jacksonville School Board race over her competitor Sarah Mannion.

But in the bitterly contested District 3 race, incumbent Cindy Pearson edged out challenger Rebecca “Becky” Nathanson by just more than 400 votes, even though Nathanson received backing from the Republican heavyweight Governor in the nonpartisan election.

The final race in the Duval County School Board gambit was the only one with three candidates. The DeSantis-backed candidate, Reggie Blount, scored the most votes in the District 5 race, with 6,102 votes. But since he failed to secure a majority, it was not enough to secure victory just yet.

Hank Rogers racked up 6,034 votes and with Nahshan Nicks in a distant third, the ultimate result forced a runoff vote in the General Election between Blount and Rogers on Nov. 5.

___

A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSt. Pete employee bonuses may have violated Florida law

nextAFP Action FL-backed candidates won in 11 of 12 Republican Primary contests

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories