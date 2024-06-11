June 11, 2024
Jennifer Kincart Jonsson reports $225K in opening fundraising report in HD 49
Jennifer Kincart Jonsson

That makes her the top fundraiser in the race to succeed Rep. Melony Bell.

Republican Jennifer Kincart Jonsson has raised more than $225,000 since the April launch of her campaign in House District 49.

The Lakeland Republican reported more than $214,000 in donations to her candidate account since filing. And she did so while incurring relatively small costs in campaign expenses, allowing her to close May with almost $203,000 still in the bank.

Meanwhile, her new political committee, Friends of Jennifer Kincart Jonsson, reported $14,500 in donations in its first fundraising filing.

“This truly is a homegrown movement of conservative neighbors, community leaders and local men and women who want to see a champion for our community in Tallahassee,” Kincart Jonsson said.

“I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we’ve received in such a short time and while we still have work to do, our family is so appreciative of the hundreds of folks who’ve reached out to donate, walk doors, or lend their support and prayers for our campaign.”

Jonsson is one of three Republicans filed to succeed Rep. Melony Bell, who this year is running for Polk County Supervisor of Elections instead of seeking another House term. Republican Heather McArthur has already qualified for the seat, and Shawn McDonough has also filed.

McArthur has raised more than $69,000 while McDonough has added more than $109,000, setting up a costly GOP Primary. But despite both other candidates being in the race since last year, Kincart Jonsson has quickly emerged as the top fundraiser in the field.

Democrat Ashley Herrmann also filed for the seat, but the GOP Primary will likely determine who ultimately succeeds Bell. Nearly 63% of voters in HD 49 supported Donald Trump for President in 2020 and close to 70% backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election.

Kincart Jonsson, Vice President of A-C-T Environmental & Infrastructure, reported more than 170 donations worth the maximum $1,000 in her campaign account. Much of that came from family; $6,000 came from individuals named Kincart, while husband Eric Jonsson also gave $1,000.

But she also rallied support from 17 other political committees. Those included donations from Florida Farmers and Ranchers United, the Beer Distributors Committee for Good Government, the Faith Family Freedom Coalition and the Florida Natural Gas PAC.

She also notably collected a check from Friends of Colleen Burton, a committee tied to Sen. Colleen Burton.

As far as her committee, Kincart Jonnson collected the bulk of money in the form of a $10,000 check from the Latino Alliance. She also reported a $2,500 donation from the Florida Police Benevolent Association and $1,000 checks from Associated Industries of Florida and from her employer, A-C-T Environmental & Infrastructure.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories