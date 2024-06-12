June 12, 2024
Anfield Consulting and a tale of one David versus two Goliaths

Peter Schorsch

David and Goliath. Bible story of young Shepherd boy defeating a giant Warrior with a simple rock and slingshot. Bravery concept. Back view silhouette David confronting Goliath the giant. Sling
Small firm racks up big wins in 2024 Legislative Session

When deep-pocketed, large corporate interests push legislation, it becomes law.

However, during the 2024 Legislative Session, two significant bills were stopped or dramatically improved, thanks to the efforts of a team of lobbyists who generally stay under the radar.

This year, the team at Anfield Consulting took on two giants — Big Tobacco and Big Marijuana — and chalked up two giant wins for its underdog clients.

“We knew we were on the right side of both of these issues,” said Anfield Partner Rosanna Catalano. “We did what we always do – we kept our heads down and did the hard work. We met individually with every legislator and decision-maker involved and made sure they understood the devastating effect these bills would have on real people in Florida. “

“If these bills passed as originally envisioned by the corporations pushing them, they would have wiped out hundreds of small businesses that provide good jobs for Florida families and taken a huge bite out of our state’s economy. The bills also would have deprived thousands of Floridians of the right to choose products upon which they rely to address various health and wellness concerns. I am proud that our team and the teams of other lobbying firms we work with on these issues were able to educate the Governor and legislature on the real-world impacts of these bills and am supremely grateful that they ultimately put people ahead of politics and chose to do the right thing.”

As originally filed, the vaping bill (HB 1007) would have prohibited nearly all vape products Floridians use as an alternative to traditional cigarettes. After much negotiating and revisions, the final bill protects legitimate products but still achieves the legislators’ goal of cracking down on bad actors and those who sell to minors.

The bill related to hemp products (SB 1698), which Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed recently, would have prohibited hundreds of legal products derived from hemp that Floridians use to address several health concerns, including seizures, PTSD, and chronic pain. The prohibition of these products would have forced many to resort to using marijuana, opioids and other harmful, addictive medications.

With offices in Tallahassee and Coral Gables, Anfield Consulting is one of Florida’s premier boutique lobbying firms specializing in environmental resources, healthcare, business regulation and municipal government representation.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what's hot in Florida politics.

Categories