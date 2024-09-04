September 4, 2024
Linda Stewart’s opponents back her for Orange County Commission bid
TALLAHASSEE, FLA.10/25/17-Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, during the Senate Appropriations Committee meeting at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

FLAPOL102517CH041
'I support a leader who is ready to put in the work to improve our community for everyone.'

Sen. Linda Stewart picked up a pair of endorsements from her former opponents who had been running against her for the Orange County Board of Commissioners.

Stewart is challenging incumbent Commissioner Mayra Uribe for District 3.

Neither Uribe nor Stewart got at least 50% of the vote in the August Primary, so the two are headed for a runoff in November. Uribe, who was first elected in 2018, received about 45% of the vote versus Stewart’s 35%.

Also running for District 3 was Delila Smalley who withdrew from the race and Gus Martinez who received about 21% of the vote in the Primary. (Nelson Betancourt, who did not raise any money, also ran but then withdrew.)

Now Smalley and Martinez said they are backing Stewart, according to a press release from Stewart’s campaign.

“Linda Stewart is known as our Parks and Recreation Commissioner. I support a leader who is ready to put in the work to improve our community for everyone,” Smalley said in a statement.

The press release misspelled Smalley’s first and last name.

“Both Gus and (Delila) will be active members of Linda Stewart’s campaign team, and with their help will bring victory to the office. They are joined by over 20 organizations who have endorsed Stewart’s candidacy and a couple dozen elected officials,” the press release said.

Some of Stewart’s key endorsements include the Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association.

“It was an honor and I am very humbled to get this endorsement. We all want what is best for our community and I know that my experience, success and honesty is needed at the board table,” Stewart said in the press release.

Her statement was originally incorrectly attributed to Martinez in the press release.

Orange County government’s District 3 covers parts of southern and eastern Orlando, stretching to the Orlando International Airport and the Valencia College’s campus.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

Categories