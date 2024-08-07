Hoteliers want Austin Arthur, Linda Stewart on the Orange County Commission

An influential hotelier group is endorsing a pair of challengers looking to unseat two Orange County Commissioners.

The Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association’s (CFHLA) endorsements for Austin Arthur for District 1 and Sen. Linda Stewart for District 3 are perhaps no surprise.

Arthur is running against Commissioner Nicole Wilson, who has said if elected, a priority is to free up the county’s tourist development tax to pay for other needs in the community. Wilson’s stance is fiercely opposed by CFHLA and Orlando’s tourism industry even though some community advocates in the community are pushing to use some of the money to build roads, fund public transit or support law enforcement.

Stewart is also a big supporter of TDT funds remaining used for Visit Orlando.

Stewart angered Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Commissioners when she went behind the county’s back, working with the county’s own lobbyist to craft a bill to limit the county from cutting Visit Orlando’s TDT funding, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The bill died, and the county fired the lobbyist.

Now, Stewart, who is term-limited from the Senate, is running for the County Commission to defeat incumbent Commissioner Mara Uribe.

In the endorsements of Arthur and Stewart, “CFHLA PAC and PC is proud to support both of these pro-tourism champions, and we are confident that each will seek policy solutions that supports the priorities of the local community, the hospitality industry, and our local workforce,” said Jay Leonard, who is General Manager of the Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Resort Area, and the Chair of the CFHLA PAC and PC.

Added CFHLA’s President and CEO Robert Agrusa, “We believe both will bring effective policy solutions that will drive growth and prosperity for all residents and businesses in Orange County. Therefore, we strongly encourage our members to support both leaders who will work tirelessly to ensure that our community remains the premier destination to work, play, live and visit.”

CFHLA represents approximately 80% of the more than 129,500 hotel rooms throughout the Central Florida Region, as well as more than 500 suppliers who work within the industry.

CFHLA has announced several rounds of endorsements for both Republicans and Democrats this election cycle.

Here’s the full list of candidates.