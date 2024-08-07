Last Call for 8.7.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Two weeks after Kamala Harris became the presumptive (now official) Democratic presidential nominee, the party has closed the gap with Republicans. And then some.

As of Wednesday, the RealClearPolitics polling average shows Harris with an advantage in the General Election.

It’s minor – just 0.6 percentage points – but it represents a massive shift from former President Donald Trump’s inarguable polling advantage over the past few months.

No national polls in the average taken after July 31 have shown Trump in the lead. Meanwhile, Harris’ advantage has hovered between two and three percentage points in polls released this week from CBS News,NPR/PBS/Marist and Economist/YouGov.

However, the polls showing Harris has vaulted into the lead were all conducted before she announced her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Despite Trump’s claim that running mate picks don’t matter, his polling slump coincided with his selection of Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance as his No. 2. His presence on the ticket continues to be divisive, and he is especially unpopular among women and voters with college degrees.

Few polls have measured Walz’s favorability, and in those that have, a large majority of voters said they didn’t know him – or at least didn’t know enough to form an opinion.

The few voters who did pick a side shared mixed opinions, but he still managed to clear the low bar set by his GOP counterpart, who is somewhere between three and nine percentage points underwater in major polls.

Quote of the Day

“We need true articulation and conversation about policy and constituency services, not wack dis records with half-truths and crappy beats.”

– Rep. Angie Nixon, on a video allegedly put out by Brenda Priestly Jackson’s campaign.

Tune In

Lyles aims for legendary status in Paris

The World’s Fastest Man, Noah Lyles, goes for a double in the Olympic sprints as he prepares for the 200-meter final at the Paris Olympics (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock).

Lyles, a Gainesville native, won the 100-meter dash in the closest finish in Olympic history. Lyles edged Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by five-thousandths of a second to win the premier race at The Games.

Lyles will seek to join an elite group of sprinters who have won gold in the 100 meters and 200 meters at the same Olympic Games. Nine other men have achieved the feat, including Usain Bolt, who accomplished the double three times, Carl Lewis, and Jesse Owens.

Lyles aims to join the legendary group. He has already run the fastest 200-meter time this year, clocking a 19.53 at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. in June.

Lyles also owns the American record in the 200 meters. He ran 19.31 two years ago in Eugene, the third-fastest 200 meters in history. Only world record holder Bolt (19.19) and fellow Jamaican Yohan Blake (19.26) have ever run faster.

Lyles is also trying to become the first American to win gold in the Olympic 200 meters since Michael Johnson set a then-world record in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Johnson’s time of 19.32 stood as the American record for 28 years before Lyles broke it by 0.01 seconds.

