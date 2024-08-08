Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 8.8.24

Good Thursday morning.

He’s a Cubs fan, and I am a Cardinals fan; that pretty much explains our friendship and our political views, which, like our views on baseball, we do not agree on. But top lobbyist (and a source of joy for so many) Slater Bayliss still gets a top-of-the-‘burn birthday shoutout because he’s a good guy and a great dad.

___

In his latest ad, Sen. Rick Scott takes another shot at Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris. After a seven-figure statewide television ad buy, his message should reach the most voters yet.

In a video ad titled “She Did It,” the Republican Senator holds a smartphone and watches the high-profile footage of Harris, then the vice presidential nominee, speaking to President Joe Biden shortly after news outlets projected the Democratic ticket had upset Republican Donald Trump in 2020.

“We did it, we did it, Joe,” Harris says in the famous footage.

Scott turns that boast on its head, itemizing a list of criticisms of policies during the Biden-Harris administration over the past four years.

“Yep, they did it all right,” Scott said.

Then Scott offers a series of critiques, punctuated by a video of Harris shouting, “We did it,” between every slam.

“They did it all right. Now everything is more expensive.” “Yep, now protesters are chanting death to America and burning our flag.” “They gave money, housing, and health care to criminals bringing drugs into our country.”

The Naples Republican then asserts anything Democrats did in the last years can become undone.

“I’m Rick Scott; they did it; we’re going to undo it.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

___

Research shows teen marijuana use drops with legalization – The latest Youth Risk Behavior Survey, published Tuesday by the CDC, showed a decline in the proportion of high school students reporting past-month marijuana use over the past decade. As of 2023, 17% of high school students reported using marijuana within the past month, a mark that is down from 23% in 2013, reinforcing similar findings that youth use rates have, for the most part, held steady or declined as more states have moved to legalize and regulate marijuana. “Sensational claims that adult-use legalization laws are linked with greater marijuana use by teens are simply not backed by reliable data,” Paul Armentano, deputy director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. “These government findings ought to reassure lawmakers that cannabis access can be legally regulated in a manner that is safe, effective, and that does not inadvertently impact young people’s habits.”

___

Sachs Media won big at the 2024 Florida Public Relations Association Golden Image Awards, clinching the title of Agency of the Year.

The firm’s “Saving Social Media” campaign, pivotal in a SCOTUS victory for online free speech, took home Public Affairs Campaign of the Year and the Dick Pope All-Florida Grand Golden Image Award, which recognizes the top PR campaign in Florida. This marks the fourth time Sachs Media has won this top honor in 15 years.

“These awards showcase our team’s hard work, creativity, and passion,” said CEO Michelle Ubben. “We declared 2024 our ‘Year of Excellence,’ and these honors prove we meant business. I’m so proud of our team and excited for what we will achieve next.”

Sachs Media’s growing list of 2024 accolades also includes a Top 100 Agency Elite ranking by PR News and Best Workplace honors from Inc., Ragan Communications, and Florida Trend.

___

The University of Florida today announced several leadership updates in the office of the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Effective June 13, Taylor Jantz was appointed as UF’s next Senior Vice President and CFO. Jantz, who has served as UF’s interim SVP/CFO since July 2023, will oversee the comprehensive financial operations of the UF enterprise and the university’s business operations.

“The University of Florida has a bold mission, and we are well-positioned for success,” said Mori Hosseini, Chair of the UF Board of Trustees. Because we are elite and practical, we are committed to careful stewardship of the record investments that the state of Florida has made in this university. I am grateful that Taylor and his team are committed to excellence.”

Interim UF President Kent Fuchs added, “The University of Florida has accomplished incredible things, and we’re not slowing down. We are committed to strong financial management for a bright future. Our CFO team is focused on making every dollar count.”

Before joining UF, Jantz served as a director at Huron Consulting Group, where he partnered with dozens of universities across the U.S., Canada, and the Middle East. He is originally from Kansas City and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Creighton University and a master’s in higher education administration from Vanderbilt University.

“Our team is excited to carry forward the vision set by UF’s Board of Trustees and president,” Jantz said. “We have an incredible team in the CFO’s office, and we are excited to work for students, faculty, and staff.”

In addition, Brandi Renton will serve as the interim vice president for Business Affairs and will report to Jantz and Kevin Lintner will serve as deputy CFO and AVP of Enterprise Finance. Both entered their positions effective Aug. 2.

___

It’s back-to-school season and Hayward House is helping parents celebrate.

This Friday, customers can get a free draft beer with the order of a Hayward House appetizer – just mention the promotion to snag a pint.

On Monday, parents can enjoy a complimentary glass of still rosé or sparkling wine with their lunch or dinner order. Once again, just mention the offer when putting in your order.

The back-to-school promotions are in addition to Hayward House’s regularly scheduled events and specials, including a 3 p.m.-6 p.m. happy hour Monday through Saturday.

This Sunday, meanwhile, guests can drop in for a delightful brunch and a live performance by Zach Mannino. Brunch service begins at 11 a.m. and goes through 2 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are also available online.

– SITUATIONAL AWARENESS –

–@JDVance: I thought the reporters traveling with Kamala might be a little lonely given that she never answers questions from them, so I figured I’d come say hello and check out my new plane while I was at it.

–@AmyKinLA: Lorne Michaels offered Steve Martin the Tim Walz ‘SNL’ gig this morning, per @GlennWhipp. Martin declined. “I said, ‘Lorne, I’m not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.’ I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses.”

Tweet, tweet:

–@JeffreyBrandes: The Florida Legislature has created a catastrophic situation and must urgently hold a Special Session, as @GovRonDeSantis recommended, to address this man-made crisis. Real estate experts warn of an unprecedented surge in Florida condo listings due to crippling special assessments, forcing desperate owners to sell. Lawmakers need to take immediate action to alleviate this crushing financial burden that will bankrupt Floridians, especially our seniors, to protect condo owners from this state-sanctioned/caused disaster. This is not a drill!

–@FlavorFlav: Music is healing, and should bring us all together in peace and luv. Sending my luv and prayers to Taylor, her team, and all the Swifties out there, safety gots to be the most important thing.

Tweet, tweet:

–@BollesSchool: If Bolles were represented as a country, it would rank sixth in total swimming medals in 2024! Congrats to all of our swimmers who made a splash in Paris!

– DAYS UNTIL –

‘Alien: Romulus’ premieres – 8; Democratic National Convention begins – 11; ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ begins streaming on Peacock – 11; Florida Primary – 12; FBHA’s annual conference, BHCon, begins – 13; second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins – 16; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin – 17; UCF opens the season by hosting New Hampshire at FBC Mortgage Stadium – 21; Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday begins – 25; 2024 NFL season kicks off – 30; Packers will face Eagles in Brazil – 30; ‘The Old Man’ season two debuts – 35; ‘The Penguin’ premieres – 42; the Laver Cup begins – 43; Vice-Presidential Debate – 49; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s concept album based on the cult movie ‘The Warriors’ drops – 71; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami – 73; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum – 80; Florida TaxWatch’s 45th Annual Meeting – 88; 2024 Presidential Election – 89; second half of Yellowstone season five premieres – 93; Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ premieres – 101; Legislature’s 2025 Organizational Session – 103; Las Vegas Grand Prix – 103; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit begins – 116; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres – 120; MLS Cup 2024 – 122; College Football Playoff begins – 135; ‘Squid Game’ season 2 premieres – 140; Fiesta, Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls – 146; Orange Bowl – 154; Sugar Bowl – 156; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 162; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 190; the 2025 Oscars – 211; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 213; 2025 Session ends – 273; ‘Moana’ premieres – 320; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 354; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 354; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres – 461; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres – 499; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 635; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 652; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 672; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 710; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 789; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 863; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 1,003; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,962; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,683.

–TOP STORY –

“Florida universities ordered to review all courses for ‘antisemitic’ and ‘anti-Israel’ material” via Lauren Costantino and Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald – The leaders at Florida’s 12 public universities have been directed to do a statewide review of all college course materials containing keywords pertaining to religious and political issues in the Middle East with the goal of tagging content that may contain “antisemitic material” or “anti-Israeli bias.”

The directive comes a month after state officials were made aware that an online course at Florida International University had offered students a test with a multiple-choice question deemed antisemitic, Ray Rodrigues, the Chancellor of the State University System, said in an interview.

“What prompted this was a question that said Jews invented terrorism,” Rodrigues said.

In response, Rodrigues said each university is being asked to organize a faculty committee to sift through curriculum materials, such as textbooks and tests, in college courses for either antisemitic content or perceived anti-Israel bias. Rodrigues said faculty committees should “err on the side of caution” when reviewing the content for potential bias.

“If they find anything on either front, they need to notify the Board of Governors so we can determine what the appropriate action is depending on what they find,” Rodrigues said.

Some Florida professors are already raising concerns about the new directive, saying it could potentially “suppress” open discussion of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in public higher education institutions.

–2024 – PRESIDENTIAL –

“Campaigning hard in the Midwest, Kamala Harris and JD Vance cross paths on airport tarmac” via The Associated Press – Harris and Walz spent their first full day as running mates on Wednesday rallying Democrats across the Midwest, but also got an idea of just how hotly contested the region will be when they overlapped on a Wisconsin tarmac with Republican vice presidential nominee Vance. The dueling schedules meant that while Harris was still greeting a group of Girl Scouts who came to see her at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Wisconsin, Vance’s campaign plane was taxiing in the distance. The Vice President eventually climbed into her motorcade, and it pulled away before she could interact with Vance. Still, that the pair came so close to doing so on a tarmac was unusual given the carefully scripted nature of campaign schedules.

“‘Bringing back the joy’: Tim Walz’s first day keeps Democrats’ buzz going” via Patrick Svitek and Taylor Lorenz of The Washington Post – Moments after taking the stage for their first rally together Tuesday, Minnesota Gov. Walz thanked Harris for putting her trust in him as her new running mate. But, he added, “maybe more so, thank you for bringing back the joy.” Just a month ago, Democrats were feeling less than joyful as they agonized over the fate of Biden’s re-election campaign after a bad debate performance. His decision to eventually drop out and back Harris as his replacement reinvigorated the party. In his first day on the ticket, Walz appeared to give Democrats another jolt of energy. His selection drew plaudits from elected officials along the ideological spectrum ranging from Sen. Joe Manchin to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But it also gave rank-and-file Democrats another fresh face to get excited about on social media and the campaign trail, with his Midwestern folksiness and happy-warrior demeanor.

“Donald Trump ‘thrilled’ with Harris tapping ‘very liberal’ Walz as running mate: ‘Shocking pick’” via Bailee Hill of Fox News – Trump reacted to Minnesota Walz being tapped as Harris’ running mate, saying he “could not be more thrilled” that the Vice President made the “shocking pick.” “He’s a very, very liberal man, and he’s a shocking pick. I could not be more thrilled,” Trump told the “Fox & Friends” co-hosts during an exclusive interview. Trump then recalled one of the “only” times he had interacted with him, explaining how Walz reached out to him for help when protesters were at the Governor’s Mansion. “They only had one guard, I guess it was at the mansion or his house in some form,” he said.

–“Trump’s attacks force Georgia Republicans into another balancing act” via Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

“Vance in texts with far-right figure: Profane and off-the-cuff” via Isaac Stanley-Becker and Beth Reinhard of The Washington Post – The day after Vance was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022, he received a congratulatory text from Charles Johnson, a blogger and entrepreneur who has zealously promoted right-wing conspiracy theories. Johnson assumed the posture of a wise mentor, cautioning the first-time officeholder to choose his staff carefully and repeatedly pressing him on his Committee assignments. “Got to keep you out of trouble,” wrote Johnson, who now describes himself as a government informant seeking to protect the United States from foreign influence. Their correspondence over the next 20 months offers a glimpse of the Republican vice-presidential nominee’s off-the-cuff musings, often matching his public expressions but voiced with much less polish and more profanity.

“Walz and Vance agree: Diet Mountain Dew rules” via Natasha Khan via The Wall Street Journal – Vance and Tim Walz don’t agree on much, but there is one thing they both can get behind: Diet Mountain Dew. In a political season with no shortage of shocks, the vice-presidential rivals have both professed their love for the super-caffeinated, no-sugar soda with a relatively small following. “This is the good stuff here – high caffeine, low calorie,” Vance said during a recent Newsmax interview, chuckling with the host as he drank it. Each 12-fluid ounce can of the diet soda has 54 milligrams of caffeine. A Diet Pepsi of the same size has 35 mg of caffeine and a Diet Coke has 46 mg.

– 2024 – FLORIDA –

“In latest use of questionable language to attack an opponent, Ron DeSantis slams ‘shyster’ Walz” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – “I watched his speech and this guy is a shyster,” DeSantis told Sean Hannity, taking issue with Walz telling people that on abortion, they should mind their own business. Regarding the word “shyster,” there has been some debate about whether it is antisemitic or just defamatory toward lawyers. DeSantis has a history of using suspect language to make his points, such as his much-reported worries in 2018 that Democrat Andrew Gillum could “monkey this up” if elected, which DeSantis said had “zero” to do with race. Speaking of accusations of antisemitism, DeSantis, who said Harris was enthralled by the “Hamas caucus” previously, doubled down on that rhyming pejorative during the Hannity interview when lamenting Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro not being on the ticket.

“Michael Waltz says Walz ‘needs to answer’ for his questionable military record” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice – Waltz, who previously commanded Green Berets, said “the bigger issue” is that Walz “walked away from his soldiers after they had been called to go to Iraq.” “Everything that you do prepares you for that moment when you have to lead your men and women into harm’s way. It’s kind of like the quarterback of a big team walking away from their team right before they go to the Super Bowl,” Waltz said. “I’ve never heard anything like it. Especially the fact that he was a Command Sergeant Major. I’ve never heard of a commander or sergeant major stepping away from their unit before they go down range.” The other issue, Waltz said, is that the Minnesota Mayor has described himself throughout his political career as a sergeant major, the highest enlisted rank in the army. The representative said Walz was promoted to sergeant major, but in order to remain in that rank, Walz would have to complete the Sergeant Major’s Academy training, which “he never did.”

– 2024 – DOWN-BALLOT –

“DeSantis backs Neal Dunn in Florida congressional re-election bid” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice – DeSantis on Wednesday endorsed Rep. Dunn for re-election to Florida’s 2nd Congressional District. “I’m happy to endorse conservative Congressman Neal Dunn as he runs for re-election,” DeSantis said. “Neal is a veteran, proven community leader, and has been a fighter for Florida.” “I look forward to seeing him continue that service and working with him to ensure Florida’s continued success,” he said. Dunn said he is “honored” by the endorsement. In the GOP Primary, Rhonda Woodward is the only other candidate who qualified. The Democrat is Yen Bailey, who has no Primary opponent. Dunn also has the endorsement of Trump.

–2024 – DOWN-BALLOT 2 –

“Ads say Carmen Torres took money from DeSantis, Trump donors. But did she?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Mailers reaching voters in Senate District 25 slam Democrat Torres for sharing donors with DeSantis and Trump. But citations on the mailers don’t back up that claim. Torres, who is running to succeed her husband, state Sen. Vic Torres, slammed the ads as misleading. “Competition is good, but I don’t have to cheat, lie, or bully people to get elected,” the Orlando Democrat said. “One person one vote. The people will decide.” The ads claim, “Torres donors gave $20 million to Trump, DeSantis, and extreme Republicans.” They list a citation to fundraising records with the Florida Division of Elections and Federal Election Commission. But looking at least at the major donors to Trump and DeSantis, none gave to Torres’ state Senate campaign.

“Jose Alvarez holds dominating fundraising lead ahead of HD 46” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Heading into a Democratic Primary, former Kissimmee Mayor Alvarez holds a substantial fundraising edge. Four Democrats filed to succeed Rep. Kristen Arrington, a Kissimmee Democrat, to represent House District 46. Arrington is running for Senate this cycle. Alvarez, a longtime Osceola County Realtor, has maintained a strong cash advantage. He has raised more than $52,000 through July 26 for the race and also threw in more than $35,000 in candidate loans. He’s also rallying endorsements from influential groups like the Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association and Florida Realtors PAC. The latter in June resulted in three $1,000 donations connected to professional Realtor Advocacy Committees in June.

“Three Democrats battle in Primary to take on Republican incumbent in HD 47 race” via Alissa Gary and Lauren Brensel of the Orlando Sentinel – Three Democrats, including two who’ve run before, face off in the August Primary, looking to challenge Republican incumbent Paula Stark for her House District 47 seat in the General Election. The candidates are technology business owner Andrew Jeng, activist Anthony Nieves and union organizer Maria Revelles. The Osceola County-based district includes St. Cloud and Buenaventura Lakes. Nieves, 49, defeated Jeng, 62, in the 2022 Primary but then lost to Stark in November of that year. Jeng lives in neighboring District 46 – redistricting in 2022 changed the boundaries and put his home outside District 47 – but said he has a place to live in District 47 if elected.

– STATEWIDE –

“DeSantis memoir is featured on Chiles High Summer reading list. Here’s why” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat – Political-leaning social media was ablaze this past weekend after news that DeSantis’ memoir, “The Courage to Be Free,” made its way onto Chiles High School’s Advanced Placement Language and Composition 2024 Summer reading list. The list, first posted on X by Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch, sparked controversy from the left with claims of “indoctrination” of high school students. Chiles Principal Joseph Burgess said the list isn’t new but the Governor’s memoir had been recently added. The school’s English department wanted to provide a diverse list of options for students to keep in mind, he explained. The titles featured are suggestions, Burgess added.

“DeSantis, Casey DeSantis visit Big Bend post-Debby” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics – DeSantis visited Taylor County to survey damage in the wake of Hurricane Debby, and Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis was with him as the two assessed damage and tried to help residents return to normal. The Governor visited Roy’s Restaurant in Steinhatchee and met with some residents while he announced there would be $10 million in state funds made available for Small Business Bridge Loan Program assistance. He and Casey DeSantis also helped to open the Business Resource and Point of Distribution services for the Big Bend region of Florida. “The State of Florida leads the nation in storm preparation and disaster response,” Ron DeSantis said.

DeSantis visits Debby-damaged businesses – DeSantis visited Sarasota and Live Oak to tour small businesses damaged or disrupted by Hurricane Debby. “Florida is still open for business,” DeSantis said. “Flooding from Hurricane Debby has temporarily closed some businesses, but business owners in our state are resilient. Today I visited businesses who are working hard to reopen their doors to let them know that Florida has their back.” DeSantis visited Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar in Sarasota along the Phillippi Creek. The Governor also stopped in Live Oak to meet with flooded local businesses including .50 Cal Coffee Shop.

“DeSantis’ top aide punished bank lobbyists for being disloyal” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents – Every now and then while poking through public records, I happen across something that strikes me as particularly revealing about some of the most powerful people in Florida government. Like an email in which DeSantis’ top aide behaves like an imperious fanatic who wields access to the Governor’s Office like a weapon. An email in which DeSantis’ Chief of Staff and former presidential Campaign Manager accuses a bunch of bank lobbyists of being un-American and insufficiently loyal in a supposed war against “Marxist” forces – all while trying to do a favor for a client of one of DeSantis’ most important political fundraisers.

“Jimmy Patronis says insurance fraud ‘absolutely’ still a concern in aftermath of Hurricane Debby” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal – Chief Financial Officer Patronis was on the ground in Madison where Hurricane Debby cut a path on Aug. 4, and he said damage from the Category 1 storm will be “manageable” for insurance carriers, but he still has lingering concerns. Despite a historic legislative overhaul to tamp down fraud and abuse in Florida’s insurance market in 2022, Patronis said there is “absolutely” still more work to be done. “The main thing I’m trying to stress with policyholders is: Do not sign anything. I’m relentless about it. There are still a lot of bad actors out there that try to take advantage of the claims process,” Patronis said in an interview.

“Utilities, environmental groups reach deals on energy conservation” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO – Environmental groups have resolved their differences with most of the state’s largest utilities over their energy conservation programs, heading into a hearing Thursday before state regulators. Tampa Electric Co. and the Orlando Utilities Commission said they have reached agreements with groups to expand their energy assistance for low-income customers. TECO, with more than 840,000 customers, agreed to expand its neighborhood weatherization program from 7,500 to 8,000 customers over the next 10 years. Such programs can provide energy-saving measures including weather stripping for doors and insulation for water heaters. The city-owned Orlando Utilities Commission, with 275,000 customers, agreed to increase its conservation goals for residential programs by 3 to 4 percent per year through 2034. OUC also will provide an additional 1,000 home energy efficiency kits, which include LED light bulbs, to low-income customers.

–D. C. MATTERS –

“Scott introduces bill to give homeowners tax deduction on insurance premiums” via Kevin Accettulla of WFLA – Sen. Scott introduced a bill Wednesday that would provide homeowners a tax deduction on home insurance premiums. Scott said the Homeowners Premium Tax Reduction Act would provide a tax deduction of up to $10,000 for premiums paid annually for homeowners insurance at a primary residence. In a prepared statement, Scott said becoming a homeowner is out of reach for families, blaming the Biden-Harris administration for property insurance costs, interest rates and inflation. “I hear heartbreaking stories from families throughout my state that they are struggling to pay their bills, and they can’t wait much longer for relief from the skyrocketing costs,” Scott said. “I watched my mom struggle to make ends meet when I was growing up in public housing – working hard to put food on the table and a roof over our heads.” Scott noted that while the property insurance business is handled at the state level, he feels the federal government can still help lower costs. Scott is running for re-election this year.

“With Congressman Cory Mills facing accusations of stolen valor, Army confirms medals” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal – U.S. Rep. Mills is denying accusations of misrepresenting his four-year military career, sharing documents he says prove his record of heroic Army service. Mills, a first-term Congressman representing Florida’s 7th Congressional District, is facing an Aug. 20 Republican Primary challenge from Michael Johnson, a retired Department of Defense employee and Vietnam-era Army veteran from Altamonte Springs. While campaigning, Johnson is handing voters flyers that ask: “Why does Mills lie about his military service? … He is committing stolen valor.” In particular, Johnson and other critics challenge Mills’ claim of earning a Bronze Star medal. Mills has provided The News-Journal with several documents he says prove he served in Iraq in 2003 and earned a Bronze Star for heroism.

– LOCAL: S. FL –

“Is Florida’s insurance crisis improving? State official here to share encouraging outlook” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers – Against the bleak backdrop of increasing homeowners insurance rates and providers leaving the state, there are reasons to believe things are getting better, according to Florida’s insurance consumer advocate. Tasha Carter addressed the issue at four town halls here at the invitation of Rep. Dana Trabulsy, a Fort Pierce Republican. Turnout and interest in the events exceeded her expectations, Trabulsy said after a forum at the Treasure Coast Builders Association, attended by about 30 people. Until recently, Florida faced a dire situation, with insurers leaving the state altogether, and those that stayed were raising rates or reducing coverage, Trabulsy said.

“Miami ballot measures propose new, more robust Inspector General’s Office” via Catherine Odom of the Miami Herald – City of Miami voters will decide this month if they want to do away with the Auditor General’s Office and install a new, more powerful watchdog office in its place. Two related items – one to eliminate the existing office and one to create a new Office of the Independent Inspector General – will appear on the city’s Aug. 20 ballot. Both items were sponsored by District 4 Commissioner Manolo Reyes and approved for the ballot unanimously by the Miami City Commission. “If we want to change that image that we have in the city of Miami and bring more transparency to the city, I’m asking the voters in the city of Miami to vote ‘yes,’” Reyes said.

“Four more local leaders endorse J.C. Planas for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Former Rep. Planas just notched four more notable endorsements for his Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections bid. Palmetto Bay Council member Steve Cody, Doral Council member Maureen Porras, Miami Springs Council member Victor Vazquez and former Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber have confirmed their support, Planas’ campaign announced. They join SEIU Florida, SEIU Local 1991, SAVE Action PAC and four local Mayors who are backing him. Cody cited Planas’ “track record of defending democracy and his proven experience as an elections attorney.” Porras said Planas’ legal experience, including his involvement in the pivotal Planas v. Planas case that last week informed the ruling of a House race lawsuit, as making him “the best choice to administer our elections and maintain Miami-Dade’s high standards of election security.”

“Fort Lauderdale beach still a hot spot for homeless: ‘If they get rid of us, where are we supposed to go?’” via Susannah Bryan and Joe Cavaretta of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel – For years, homeless people have been spending their nights – days too – sleeping on the sand at Fort Lauderdale beach. That longtime practice could end when a new state law takes effect Oct. 1 banning overnight sleeping in public places. Under the new law, cities failing to enforce the ban can be sued come Jan. 1. The clock is ticking. City officials are well aware of that. And in some cases, so are the homeless. Eviwari Ayabowei, a Miami native who’s been in the same spot across from Hugh Taylor Birch State Park for nearly a year, says he’s not sure where he’ll go if he gets kicked off the stretch of sand he calls home.

“St. Lucie Commissioner Jamie Fowler steps down from election panel amid allegation of conflict” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers – County Commissioner Fowler will step down from the county Canvassing Board – a body that oversees a number of election-related activities including absentee-ballot verification and recounts – after a candidate for Sheriff threatened to go court to have her ousted if she didn’t quit. Fowler will be replaced by Commissioner Larry Leet, the designated alternate Board member. Fowler’s decision came less than a week after Peter Del Toro raised concerns to Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker in a July 31 email about a potential conflict of interest involving Fowler and a prominent supporter of one of Richard Del Toro’s Primary opponents, Sheriff Keith Pearson.

“Fort Pierce leaders agree police need a raise, but warn it likely will mean budget cuts” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers – Police officers here need a substantial raise, City Commissioners agreed, but it is likely to come with painful sacrifices elsewhere in the city budget, they warned. Their comments came after a number of officers, family members and members of the community voiced their concerns to the City Commission about how much the Police Department pays its officers. Their concerns were often infused with sadness and anger. “We’re at a crossroads,” said Dennis McWilliams, a retired officer and the first to address the Commission. McWilliams described a long history of Fort Pierce paying much less than neighboring agencies, a situation that has led to costly, near-constant turnover.

– LOCAL: C. FL –

“Hoteliers want Austin Arthur, Linda Stewart on the Orange County Commission” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics – An influential hotelier group is endorsing a pair of challengers looking to unseat two Orange County Commissioners. The Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association’s (CFHLA) endorsements for Arthur for District 1 and Sen. Stewart for District 3 are perhaps no surprise. Arthur is running against Commissioner Nicole Wilson, who has said if elected, a priority is to free up the county’s tourist development tax to pay for other needs in the community. Wilson’s stance is fiercely opposed by CFHLA and Orlando’s tourism industry even though some community advocates in the community are pushing to use some of the money to build roads, fund public transit, or support law enforcement. Stewart is also a big supporter of TDT funds remaining used for Visit Orlando.

“New Kissimmee rules on campaign signs lead to high jinks at early voting locations” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel – As early voting began at the Kissimmee Civic Center, mayoral candidate Olga Cariño parked an RV with a picture of her face plastered on the side across multiple parking spots nearby – an action that is illegal under new city rules. An ordinance adopted in March that aims at ending a growing election “free-for-all” states that campaign signage affixed to vehicles at early voting sites must not exceed size limits and the vehicles should be parked “in a normal manner.” The prescribed penalty is the removal of the sign. This week’s sign disputes are the first test of how the ordinance will work – and candidates are already saying it is leading to high jinks with complaints, counter-complaints and confusion about the standards.

“Orange County Commission candidate Arthur has a giant war chest and a troubled past” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics – Arthur has a history of federal tax liens, lawsuits for not paying bills and two arrests in his 20s. Now 39, Arthur says he is a regular guy who has made mistakes and learned from them. His opponent argues he’s not fit for office. But Arthur, who is running against Orange County Commissioner Nicole Wilson for District 1, has raised some serious bank this election cycle with his war chest of nearly $250,000.

“County Commissioner Rita Pritchett challenges longtime Brevard Tax Collector Lisa Cullen in Primary” via Michelle Spitzer of Florida Today – Pritchett and Cullen agree that a top priority of public servants should be meeting the needs of citizens as Brevard County grows. The two women are facing off against each other on Aug. 20 in the Republican Primary for Brevard County Tax Collector, a position Cullen has held since 2009. The winner will move on to the Nov. 5 General Election, facing a write-in candidate whose name will not appear on the ballot. While Cullen and Pritchett see eye-to-eye on assisting residents as Brevard grows, they differ on other issues, such as term limits for countywide elected officials, including the position they are running for.

Save the date – The Brevard Autism Coalition is hosting a Brevard County Candidate Forum on Friday, Sept. 20, for voters to engage with local candidates directly and make their voice heard for an informed decision come Election Day. Other sponsors include Angels Bridging Gaps, UCF – CARD, The Parker Foundation for Autism and Child Development, Down Syndrome Association of Brevard and S.O.A.K. (Supporting Our ASD Kids): 9 a.m., Space Coast Health Foundation, 1100 Rockledge Boulevard, Rockledge. Ava’s Cafe will offer box lunches for purchase at the event. For more info and tickets, please visit Eventbrite.com.



– LOCAL: TB –

“Hillsborough County to consider limiting Live Local Act on certain sites” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal – Hillsborough County Commissioners are set to consider an ordinance that would limit the number of properties eligible for development under the Live Local Act. The Live Local Act, which DeSantis signed into law in 2023, removes local restrictions and approval processes for developers who want to build affordable housing on properties zoned for commercial projects. On Aug. 8, Commissioners will vote on an amendment to the county’s land development code that would make properties with a Planned Development zoning designation ineligible under the Live Local Act. County staff recommends the amendment be approved. It follows a July meeting in which Commissioners denied an affordable housing project in Keystone proposed under the Live Local Act, reports Fox 13 Tampa Bay.

“Hernando Sheriff’s Office investigates allegation about forged Marvin Baynham signature on abortion initiative petition” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies investigated allegations someone forged a County Commission candidate’s name on a pro-abortion petition. But it’s not the candidate who asked for law enforcement to get involved. Baynham, a Republican running for a District 3 position on the County Commission, has denied he signed a petition to place Amendment 4 on the ballot. The measure, if passed, will enshrine reproductive rights protections in the Florida Constitution. But Baynham said he never signed a petition. “Establishment put out lies that I support later-term abortion. Ask them to produce the petition I signed. They can’t,” he posted on Facebook on July 29.

– LOCAL: N. FL –

“Difference in fiscally ‘conservative’ and ‘responsible’: Donna Deegan disputes budget criticisms” via Hanna Holthaus of The Florida Times-Union – Budget discussions between Mayor Deegan’s Office and the City Council will likely become contentious over the next month as officials debate spending practices after an auditor’s report showed the potential for deficits in the next four city budgets – leading one City Council member to propose changes to future budget processes. The report projected a $78 million deficit in the 2025-26 budget when considering the expected revenue and already allocated expenditures. However, the report did not include the unallocated $96 million in the negotiated community benefits agreement as part of the EverBank Stadium deal or the proposal to register police and fire in the Florida Retirement System.

“Escambia County District 1 candidates turn Primary into referendum on Jeff Bergosh” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal – Escambia County District 1 Republican voters will decide on Aug. 20 whether to keep Bergosh for a third term on the Board or choose a new Commissioner in either Jesse Casey or Steven Stroberger. With three candidates in the race and no runoff, a winning candidate could be selected with as little as 33.4% of the vote. Though Bergosh has never won an outright majority in a Primary, he’s easily cleared the 33% threshold to win a three-way race, and he plans to do so again. The race has already drawn controversy with Casey previously working as Bergosh’s aide at the county and the two write-in candidates in the race having close ties to Bergosh.

“Lynn Newcomer opposes beach driving and (maybe) doesn’t understand property tax” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics – A race for Nassau County Commission is getting muddy, or perhaps I should say, sandy. The District 3 race features incumbent Jeff Gray, who is seeking re-election against Newcomer. Both are Republicans, meaning the race will be decided in an open Primary this month. First thing’s first: Nassau County is about as red as it gets, so, of course, this is a GOP-on-GOP matchup. But is it? Gray is running on keeping taxes low. As a Commissioner, he’s voted with colleagues to lower property tax rates in the county four times. But put a pin in this one for just a second; we’ll circle back. Newcomer is running, among other issues, on making changes to the County comprehensive plan as it relates to sustainable development through 2032.

“Thanks, Debby: St. Augustine Beach Pier over water again after storm” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics – It was an awkward sight in early July when the St. Augustine Beach Pier, a reliable fishing and surfing spot for decades, was no longer over water. The end of the pier was literally over sand, not salt water. Fishing and surfing enthusiasts were stumped, as the structure that provided plenty of bounty for those hobbies and lifestyle pursuits was literally high and dry. The quandary was caused by a massive and expensive beach renourishment project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that has been pumping some 2.5 million cubic yards of sand onto the shoreline to counteract years of erosion. The problem? There was so much sand placed onto the beach that the pier was suddenly dozens of yards short of any water with a sand buffer between the end of the structure and the Atlantic Ocean. It’s a hallmark structure in tourism-rich St. Johns County and the host city of St. Augustine.

– LOCAL: SW FL –

“Sarasota School Board approves meal price increase amid rising supply costs, inflation” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune – Breakfast and lunch prices are going up in Sarasota County schools this year after a district School Board vote. The increase accounts for rising supply-chain costs and accommodates losses of federal COVID funding. The district anticipates $770,000 in additional revenues from the increase, according to district figures. Breakfast prices will rise from $1.50 in elementary schools and $2 in middle and high schools to $2.25 across all grade levels. Lunch prices will increase from $2.75 in elementary schools, $3 in middle school and $3.25 in high school to $3.25 in elementary school and $3.75 in middle and high schools.

“Punta Gorda City Manager hospitalized after alleged bar disturbance” via Elaine Allen-Emrich of the Punta Gorda Sun – Punta Gorda Police were called to remove Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray from Shorty’s Place bar after he refused to leave and he ended up at the hospital, according to a police report. According to a report, Murray, 63, was drunk at the Punta Gorda bar. He initially claimed to be the Police Chief and then City Manager. Bar staff called the police and asked them to issue a trespass warning to Murray after he allegedly caused a disturbance with an employee. The report states Murray allegedly placed a bet on the pool table and when the pool player lost, he didn’t pay up. Murray was told betting wasn’t allowed and management asked him to leave. Murray refused, it stated.

“Fort Myers Beach sends letter to National Flood Insurance policyholders ahead of FEMA mailing” via Anita Padilla of Florida’s Voice – National Flood Insurance policyholders in Fort Myers Beach will be receiving a letter from the town in advance of an expected FEMA mailing to reassure residents that officials are actively working to maintain their coverage discounts. “FEMA is mandated to mail a letter to residents later this month about the status of the program, and the Town believes some of the language may understandably cause residents concern,” said Nicole Berzin in a press statement released on Tuesday. Berzin said Town Manager Andrew Hyatt is sending the letter to 5000 households currently holding National Flood Insurance policies, or NFIP, in Fort Myers Beach. The letter is “to offer an update and reassurance about efforts to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to retain policy discounts.”

– TOP OPINION –

“The Walz-Vance inversion” via Gilad Edelman of The Atlantic – Over the past few weeks, as the Harris campaign publicly considered a range of middle-aged White men, Walz emerged as the preferred choice of not only the online left and Bernie Sanders, but also Democratic Party leaders including Nancy Pelosi, according to The Hill.

To the Bernie Sanders wing of the party, Walz’s appeal stems largely from his policy track record: After Minnesota Democrats won a rare trifecta in 2022, Walz jammed through a host of progressive laws, including universal free school lunch and paid family and medical leave.

Meanwhile, pragmatists like Pelosi and centrists like Manchin see a salt-of-the-earth white guy from rural America who can win over Trump voters.

This makes Walz something of a bizarro Vance, electorally speaking. Vance, too, appeals in theory to both his party’s base and up-for-grab voters in the center, but in his case, the roles of policy and style are flipped: His style plays to the base and his economic policies play to the middle.

Vance bet his political fortunes on MAGA maximalism, binding himself as tightly as possible to Trump, to the point of claiming with a straight face that the 2020 Election was stolen. But Vance isn’t a pure mini-Trump, he appears to have genuinely populist policy objectives.

A case can be made for connecting on ideological grounds with the politically engaged base, while appealing to swing voters with affect and vibe.

Does Walz in fact have that appeal? On paper, sure.

But the possibility remains that Walz is, as the National Review editor Rich Lowry put it on X, an “MSNBC anchor’s idea of a folksy politician who can appeal to Middle America.” The Democratic Party doesn’t have the strongest track record here.

– OPINIONS –

“Florida’s insurance market faces threat of destabilization” via Kyle Ulrich for Florida Politics – The Florida Legislature passed the most comprehensive property insurance reform legislation in a generation, creating a window of opportunity for the Florida market and a wave of optimism from investors looking to enter the state. However, capital investment also requires intellectual capital, particularly in a state that is unique when it comes to property insurance. The challenge is that this legislation effectively benched much of the talent pool, with a depth of experience in the Florida market and careers built in this industry. Is it possible that some of the people responsible for the operations of the now failed companies should not be running companies? Yes. However, given the number of companies that went insolvent, it would be naive to believe that all were the result of poor management.

“Palm Beach Post recommends voters approve tax abatement extension” via the Palm Beach Post editorial board – Palm Beach County voters face a local ballot question that will determine whether the county continues a 30-year old program that offers property tax abatements to new or expanding businesses for another 10 years, while a “no” vote ends it on Aug. 31. The Post editorial board recommends voters choose “yes.” The program has proven its worth and is still needed in the ongoing competition for those select industries that will make a difference in the country. Voters have twice approved extending the program and should do so again. The targeted firms are carefully chosen and typically big operations.

– INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY –

– ALOE –

“Disney beats earnings expectations on back of first-ever profitable quarter for Disney+” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics – Disney’s streaming services were profitable for the first time, helping lift up the company’s earnings despite the theme park attendance falling flat, according to the new third-quarter earnings report. The Walt Disney Co. beat Wall Street estimates despite the post-pandemic travel surge at Disney World and Disneyland slowing down for the quarter that ended June 29. Disney’s companywide revenues rose to $23.2 billion, up 4% from last year’s same time period. Meanwhile, the domestic parks’ operating income dipped 6%, to $1.3 billion. Disney said the decrease was from higher costs due to inflation, more technology expenses and the depreciation from last year when Disney closed the Star Wars hotel at Disney World.

–OLYMPICS –

“Nerds and geeks are taking over the Paris Olympics” via Sally Jenkins of The Washington Post – There have never been so many glorious geeks gathered in one place as there are at the 2024 Olympics unless you want to count heads at a soil dynamics convention. What sweetness comes from total absorption in an eccentric pursuit – and what surprising athletic confidence, judging by the performances of the Gabby Thomases, Grant Fishers and Stephen Nedorosciks, not to mention all the throwers, fencers, shooters and archers. If there’s a main lesson of these Paris Games, it’s this: Make fun of the eyeglassed kids who draw strange schematics in their high school notebooks if you wish, but what they do as adolescents is likely to be the least of what they accomplish, while the mockers peak in 11th grade. Thomas, the commanding gold medalist in the women’s 200 meters, is Harvard-educated in neurobiology with a master’s degree in public health and a special interest in the epidemiology of sleep. A few years ago, when she was tired of the dual stress of training and making grades, she took two months off – for a field study trip to Senegal. She called it “refreshing.” That’s geekdom.

“Florida native Omari Jones concludes Paris Olympics with bronze medal” via Kaycee Sloan of WFLA – Orlando boxer Jones made his home state proud after clinching a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Jones took home bronze in the 71 kg weight class following a closely contested bout against Uzbekistan’s Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev – the reigning World Champion in the weight class. The bout ended in a 3-2 split decision in favor of Muydinkhujaev. According to USA Boxing, Jones was behind 3-1 on the judge’s scores heading into the third round. However, the 21-year-old didn’t give up and won the third round 4-1. Despite his strong finish in the third round, USA Boxing said Jones needed a knockout or a 10-8 score from one of the judges to sway the decision in his favor.

– HAPPY BIRTHDAY –

Celebrating today are former Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, Bill Coletti, the legendary Yolanda Cash Jackson of Becker, Jay Malpass of Motorola, and Jenn Whitcomb. Belated happy birthday wishes to Taryn Fenske, formerly Communications Director in Gov. DeSantis’ office.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.