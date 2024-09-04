September 4, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

2/3 of Florida voters say religion matters in presidential race

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 4, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Poll: Annette Taddeo is 12 points ahead of incumbent in Miami-Dade Clerk’s race

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Supply Chain Summit to draw dozens of state leaders in port operations to Miami

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Kevin Cabrera backs Dariel Fernandez as ‘the right choice’ for Miami-Dade Tax Collector

voting button on Holy Bible with American flag
Yet less than half say religion plays a positive role in politics.

Many Florida voters are considering the divine before they enter the ballot box.

That’s one takeaway from a fresh survey released by Religion News Service.

A total of 67% of Sunshine State voters say religion will play a role in determining who they support in November’s presidential election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

For perspective, that percentage is greater than in the five other states that got breakouts in the poll: California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

A full 21% say the religious question is “essential” to their choice. Another 28% deem it “significant,” while an additional 18% say it’s “important.”

Neither Trump nor Harris play up faith in the manner of President Joe Biden, a devout mass-attending Catholic.

In other findings in the poll, 72% of Floridians say it’s “extremely” or “very important” to understand different religions, more than the other five states with breakouts, and 14 points above the national average for that question.

Floridians are also most likely to say religion plays a positive role in regard to political matters, including global issues and “arts and entertainment.”

Sunshine State residents are only two points behind Pennsylvanians (74% to 72%) in affirming the “positive” role of religion in education, leading all other major states that got breakouts in the survey.

That said, it’s not all hosannas. Only 47% of Florida respondents say religion plays a positive role in politics, four points less than the national average.

Floridians are also most likely to say they have witnessed religious discrimination in the last year, with 39% of them making that claim. That’s more than any other state broken out in the survey.

The poll also reviewed regional variations, including the likelihood of praying before voting. There, 62% of people in the South, which geographically includes Florida, say they pray before hitting the ballot box. Single state data was not provided for that inquiry.

Researchscape International conducted the online poll of 1,087 U.S. adults Aug. 16-19. The margin of error is ±4%.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Supply Chain Summit to draw dozens of state leaders in port operations to Miami

nextPoll: Annette Taddeo is 12 points ahead of incumbent in Miami-Dade Clerk’s race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories