Florida Supply Chain Summit to draw dozens of state leaders in port operations to Miami

Executives and administrators from Florida’s five main ports will gather in Miami Sept. 9 through 11 for the fifth Supply Chain Summit.

The event is organized by port officials and is being held at the PortMiami cruise terminal and the Marriott Biscayne Bay where dozens of leaders in the industry will engage in panel discussions on global influences and the impact on transportation and logistics.

“By facilitating and strengthening partnerships within the trade and logistics industry, the Florida Supply Chain Summit provides an invaluable platform for collaboration among key representatives from industry, government, and academia,” said Hydi Webb, director and CEO of PortMiami, the event’s business sponsor. “The summit is crucial for addressing industry challenges, embracing emerging trends, and fostering workforce development.”

Key players in the Supply Chain Summit will involve representatives from the host port, JAXPORT from Jacksonville, Port Tampa Bay, SeaPort Manatee and Port Everglades and other transportation and logistics experts from around the state and beyond.

The event was initially held in 2019 but took a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been held annually since 2021. The program for the three-day event will focus largely on air cargo, artificial intelligence and the Creating Helpful Incentives to Productive Semiconductors and Science Act (CHIPS), a federal measure approved by Congress in 2022 and signed into law by President Joe Biden. That act was designed to return increased microchip business to America following years of the industry moving to overseas production.

There will also be additional panel discussions on topics such as handling Florida’s cruise line supply chain, accelerating aerospace and future trends to consider for logistics in supply chain, among other topics.

Rogue Valley Microdevices founder and CEO Jessica Gomez, the first woman in the U.S. to lead a company supported by the CHIPS Act, will give the keynote speech at Tuesday’s luncheon.

While PortMiami is hosting the event at its home facilities, the University of North Florida in Jacksonville is a cohost of the summit.