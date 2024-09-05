September 5, 2024
Sarasota schools tax campaign launches ahead of November vote
Screenshot via Better Schools for Sarasota County.

Jacob Ogles
September 5, 2024

Screen Shot 2024-09-05 at 1.32.30 PM
The tax has been in place since 2002, but goes before General Election voters the first time in November.

The campaign is on to renew Sarasota County’s school property tax.

Better Schools for Sarasota County launched its 2024 campaign with a video promoting the district. The nearly two-minute video shows school children starting the year mixed with aerial footage panning over some of the county’s most prominent campuses.

“It’s no secret that Sarasota County ranks among the very top school districts in Florida,” a narrator states. “This is due in no small part to the support of a community that helps elevate our students and teachers, giving them the tools they need to achieve and prosper.”

Sarasota County has maintained an A grade for 21 years with the state.

The video marks the official launch of a campaign to renew the tax, which first won approval on the ballot in 2002 and has been renewed in subsequent elections since.

“Supporting our public schools through the continuation of the referendum is the most powerful way a community can demonstrate its commitment to the next generation,” said Jennifer Vigne, Chairwoman of Better Schools for Sarasota County and President and CEO of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. “It is the cornerstone of a strong community when we all come together to ensure that every child has the opportunity to grow, succeed and contribute to a brighter tomorrow.”

The tax was last renewed in 2022, with 84% of the vote in a Special Election. A new law passed by the Florida Legislature requires renewal to pass in General Election votes, so voters will consider the matter now on a November ballot for the first time.

The campaign has stressed the measure would only extend an existing tax, not hike the rate or implement a new tax. An Independent Financial Advisory Committee oversees use of the generated revenue.

Better Schools boasts a bipartisan campaign committee including Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman, North Port Area Chamber of Commerce President Sharon Matthews and former president of the Sarasota Classified Teachers Association Pat Gardner.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

