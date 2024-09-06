Poll: One point separates Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Rick Scott in Senate race

A new survey with a strong Republican lean suggests U.S. Sen. Rick Scott may be headed to another nail biter election this November.
The Emerson College Poll of 815 likely voters conducted Sept. 3-5 shows Scott ahead of Debbie Mucarsel-Powell by a statistically insignificant one percentage point, at 46% support to 45%.
This is the closest poll yet between the two, and the result is particularly remarkable given the GOP lean of the sample, which is 39% Republican and 32% Democrat.
“Florida independent votes break for Mucarsel-Powell, 47% to 34%, while 19% are undecided. Women voters break for Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, 48% to 42%, while men break for Scott, 51% to 42%,” the Emerson analysis notes.
Scott is skeptical about polling, as he told Florida Politics last month.
“We’re going to have a big win. If you look at all my races, the polls have generally been way off,” Scott said in Jacksonville. “In all three of my races, polls said I was going to lose … because they’re not accurate.”
Inaccurate or not, at least some of the polls say the race is increasingly close.
In a Redfield and Wilton survey released last week, the first-term Republican from Naples leads his Democratic opponent 43% to 40%.
This survey shows a closer race than last week’s Florida Chamber of Commerce/Cherry Communications poll, which has Scott at 52%, 7 points ahead of the Democrat.
Meanwhile, per a Public Policy Polling survey of the state conducted Aug. 21-22 for the Clean and Prosperous Energy PAC, Scott leads 46% to 43%.
A recent survey from Florida Atlantic University’s PolCom Lab shows Scott with a marginal 47% to 43% lead over his Democratic opponent.
Polling from the Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) shows Scott ahead of Mucarsel-Powell by 10 points (52-42%) with 7% of voters undecided.
Previous Florida Atlantic University polls showed Scott with varied leads, one by 16 points and the other by 2 points, and a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll showed a 15-point advantage for Scott earlier this Summer.
3 comments
Dont Say FLA
September 6, 2024 at 9:31 am
Rick should steal more money from Medicaid and/or say more anti-Semitical stuff about Husband Harris. That’ll get him back on point
Ocean Joe
September 6, 2024 at 9:39 am
It’s simple. Nobody likes Ricky. He’s an embarrassment.
But on election day the R’s will vote like lemmings and we get another 6 years of nonsense and protectionism for the rich. D’s will vote like lemmings too, but at least for somebody decent. NPAs could throw this race but will split, so we’ll get more 13 point plans to savage social security.
Michael
September 6, 2024 at 10:16 am
The cross tabs show undecideds lean 60-40 Harris, which doesn’t represent enough for Harris to overtake Trump, but that would be enough for Powell to overtake Scott. That outcome alone would be a sufficient victory since Harris doesn’t need Florida.