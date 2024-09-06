Poll: One point separates Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Rick Scott in Senate race

A new survey with a strong Republican lean suggests U.S. Sen. Rick Scott may be headed to another nail biter election this November.

The Emerson College Poll of 815 likely voters conducted Sept. 3-5 shows Scott ahead of Debbie Mucarsel-Powell by a statistically insignificant one percentage point, at 46% support to 45%.

This is the closest poll yet between the two, and the result is particularly remarkable given the GOP lean of the sample, which is 39% Republican and 32% Democrat.

“Florida independent votes break for Mucarsel-Powell, 47% to 34%, while 19% are undecided. Women voters break for Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, 48% to 42%, while men break for Scott, 51% to 42%,” the Emerson analysis notes.

Scott is skeptical about polling, as he told Florida Politics last month.

“We’re going to have a big win. If you look at all my races, the polls have generally been way off,” Scott said in Jacksonville. “In all three of my races, polls said I was going to lose … because they’re not accurate.”

Inaccurate or not, at least some of the polls say the race is increasingly close.

In a Redfield and Wilton survey released last week, the first-term Republican from Naples leads his Democratic opponent 43% to 40%.

This survey shows a closer race than last week’s Florida Chamber of Commerce/Cherry Communications poll, which has Scott at 52%, 7 points ahead of the Democrat.

Meanwhile, per a Public Policy Polling survey of the state conducted Aug. 21-22 for the Clean and Prosperous Energy PAC, Scott leads 46% to 43%.

A recent survey from Florida Atlantic University’s PolCom Lab shows Scott with a marginal 47% to 43% lead over his Democratic opponent.

Polling from the Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) shows Scott ahead of Mucarsel-Powell by 10 points (52-42%) with 7% of voters undecided.

Previous Florida Atlantic University polls showed Scott with varied leads, one by 16 points and the other by 2 points, and a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll showed a 15-point advantage for Scott earlier this Summer.