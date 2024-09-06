Benjamin De Yurre: Fortifying Florida’s elections against foreign interference

Foreign adversaries are attacking our democratic process, and recent developments should raise serious concerns for all Floridians.

According to a report from the Miami Herald, U.S. intelligence has confirmed that the Cuban government is actively attempting to influence local races in the 2024 Elections, particularly targeting candidates critical of the Havana regime.

These findings underscore the pressing need to enhance our election security infrastructure.

This is not the first time we have encountered such foreign interference. In the 2022 Midterm elections, Cuba engaged in covert operations, including cultivating relationships with media figures sympathetic to their agenda and leveraging social media to amplify disparaging content about U.S. politicians who oppose the Cuban state.

These actions are not merely foreign policy challenges; they represent direct assaults on the very foundation of our democracy.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has substantiated these ongoing influence efforts, which should serve as an urgent call to action. Protecting the integrity of our elections from such external threats is not just a partisan concern; it is a fundamental issue of national security that requires our immediate attention.

Given Florida’s geographic proximity to Cuba and its historically pivotal role in U.S. elections, our state is particularly sensitive to the risks of electoral interference by our adversaries. The implications are profound, and the need for robust action is clear. This is where the concerted efforts of our elected officials and policymakers become indispensable.

In a recent development, the Senate Appropriations Committee advanced the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) appropriations bill for FY 2025, allocating $75 million for election security. While this allocation represents a positive shift and is commendable for reversing the trend of declining electoral funding in recent years, it remains insufficient to meet the comprehensive needs of our election infrastructure. The magnitude of the threat we face demands a more substantial and sustained investment to ensure the resilience of our electoral systems.

It is essential that all members of Congress, such as Sen. Marco Rubio, who serves in a pivotal role on the Senate Appropriations Committee, prioritize the security of our elections. The robust levels of support provided during the Donald Trump administration should serve as a benchmark, given their effectiveness in safeguarding our elections during periods of intensified foreign interference.

The time to act is now, before foreign influence operations by Cuba, China, and others compromise the integrity of our elections. By ensuring substantial and targeted investment in our election infrastructure, we can protect Florida’s electoral process from external manipulation and uphold the principle that every vote cast reflects the will of the people, free from undue influence.

The preservation of our democratic institutions depends on it. It is incumbent upon our elected officials to ensure that our elections remain secure and untainted by foreign powers.

___

Benjamin De Yurre is the founder and president of Teaching Anti-Communism in America, an organization dedicated to educating Americans about the threat from communist regimes and combating the spread of communist ideology in our society.