St. Pete allocates $1M for opioid treatment, recovery

St. Petersburg City Council on Thursday approved a new city program to support eligible nonprofits in providing critical services in the fight against the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Through its approval, City Council allocated $1 million for the Opioid Support Grants Program, which will provide up to $25,000 in small grants and up to $100,000 for large grants for proposals that align with select priority impact areas.

Priority impact areas include those that fill resource or service gaps in the community, where funding will support new and innovative initiatives not already funded through existing sources.

Funding will be available to qualifying proposals in the areas of treatment and recovery support services; overdose prevention and harm reduction; and substance use prevention and education.

In the first category, proposals would increase opportunities for individualized treatment programs and peer support and recovery services for those battling Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). In the overdose category, proposals would aim to prevent overdose deaths and other harms. And on prevention and education funding would be provided to those seeking to reduce stigma and prevent individuals from becoming addicted.

Nonprofit organizations can apply for either or both of the lower ($25,000) or higher ($100,000) tiers. Priority will be given to proposals that include respite housing, harm reduction and peer support components.

The tiers have similar parameters, with the lower tier set aside for proposals broadly seeking to advance treatment and recovery support services; overdose prevention and harm-reduction; and/or substance use prevention and education. Funding at the lower tier can be used for a wide range of operating and program costs.

The higher tear is provided for proposals with more specific uses that directly advance those initiatives, with funding to be used for staff time and specific program-related costs.

Funding for the new program comes from several lawsuit settlements stemming from suits the city signed onto in 2018 and 2019 with other local governments. The city of St. Pete will receive about $6 million from Opioid Settlement funds over the next 18 years.

More information about eligibility, criteria and how to apply is available here.