Ballard Partners adds Korea’s GR Company to ‘Global Alliance’

Ballard Partners has entered a strategic partnership with The GR Company in the Republic of Korea as part of its recently launched Ballard Global Alliance.

This partnership provides Ballard Partners with a footprint in Seoul and the GR Company will bolster its Washington, D.C., capacity through the relationship with Ballard’s office in the nation’s capital and throughout the U.S.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with The GR Company, a firm that shares our commitment to excellence and client-focused solutions. This partnership will empower our clients to leverage the combined expertise and influence of two leading lobbying firms, opening new opportunities in Korea and the US,” said Brian Ballard, President and founder of Ballard Partners.

The Ballard-GR Company Korea Partnership will combine the extensive resources and expertise of both firms and provide exceptional advocacy and influence for clients across the Pacific. By joining forces, the two firms will expand their physical presence in Korea and the U.S. and be able to offer clients seamless access to a vast network of seasoned lobbyists, policymakers, and government relations professionals. This collaboration will enable clients to navigate complex regulatory landscapes, build relationships with key decision-makers and achieve their strategic objectives.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Ballard Partners, a US lobbying powerhouse. Through this partnership, we are able to offer our clients deeper and exceptional access to the American market at this critical point in time. This is a win-win for both firms and our clients, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership,” said Jakob Edberg, CEO and President of The GR Company.

The new office-expansion partnership will allow both firms to provide a comprehensive suite of government relations services in Korea and the US, including:

—Legislative Advocacy: Expert guidance on navigating legislative processes and advocating for clients’ interests before lawmakers and regulatory bodies.

—Regulatory Affairs: Strategic counsel on compliance with complex regulations and navigating the ever-changing regulatory landscape.

—Public Affairs: Development and execution of comprehensive public affairs campaigns to shape public opinion and build support for clients’ initiatives.

—Crisis Management: Rapid response and effective communication strategies to mitigate and manage crises that could impact clients’ reputations and operations.

—International Market Access: Expert guidance on entering new markets and navigating complex international trade and investment regulations.