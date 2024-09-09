September 9, 2024
Ruth’s List endorses three incumbents in Alachua County, Palmetto Bay and Sarasota

Jacob Ogles

Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert, Palmetto Bay Vice Mayor LeAnne Tellam and Alachua County Commissioner Anne Prizzia
The organization will continue to endorse pro-choice women at all levels of office, leaders said.

Ruth’s List Florida is offering endorsments in three local races in Alachua County, Palmetto Bay and Sarasota.

The organization gave its support to Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert, Palmetto Bay Vice Mayor Leanne Tellam and Alachua County Commissioner Anna Prizzia as each female leader seeks re-election. The statewide organization, a major force in Democratic politics, is dedicated to electing pro-life women to public office.

“All eyes are on the women of Florida right now,” said Christina Diamond, CEO of Ruth’s List Florida.

“Ruth’s List is excited to keep our momentum going by continuing to endorse and support even more pro-choice women up and down the ballot ahead of the November election, but there is so much more work to be done over these next two months to organize our communities and ensure that Floridians are ready to get out and vote.”

Alpert first won election to the Sarasota City Commission in 2015. She’s now running for a third term representing District 2.

“I’m thrilled to be endorsed for re-election by Ruth’s List,” Alpert said. “Their mission of supporting pro-choice Democratic women resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to advancing this important cause together.”

Ruth’s List officials noted the organization just enjoyed victory in a high-profile School Board race, with endorsed challenger Liz Barker unseating incumbent School Board member Karen Rose, who was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Tellam first won her spot on the Palmetto Bay Village Council four years ago.

“When I won my first race in 2020, the support of Ruth’s List was critical in preparing me to run and making it across the finish line,” Tellam said. “Thank you for lifting me up once again with this endorsement for another term. I look forward to working every day of my second term to support the work of Ruth’s List and grow our community for a better future.”

Prizzia won her seat on the Alachua County Commission in 2020 as well, winning 60% over a Republican challenger after winning a three-candidate Democratic Primary.

Diamond said Ruth’s List’s work will be important up and down the ballot this fall.

“Our local elected champions like Mayor Alpert, Vice Mayor Tellam, and Commissioner Prizzia are doing the important and thankless work of managing our cities and counties all throughout Florida, so we believe it is so important to ensure that our women leading locally are re-elected,” Diamond said. “From the quality of our schools, affordable housing options, and public safety – the everyday lives of women and families are dependent on strong and serious local leadership. We’re going to do everything in our power to support our local champions.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

