Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.9.24

Breaking late Sunday afternoon — “Officers investigated after Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill detained before season opener” via David J. Neal and Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — Video and photos posted to social media revealed a Miami-Dade officer with a knee on Hill’s back as he was detained adjacent to his luxury sports car, then sitting on the ground in handcuffs. The incident occurred just outside Hard Rock Stadium, though the precise distance is unclear. As of Sunday evening, police have yet to release body camera footage, the names of the officers involved, or any additional details about what occurred leading up to Hill being detained. MDPD Director Stephanie Daniels — citing her commitment to transparency and accountability — said the department is examining how the stop escalated between officers and the NFL’s leading wideout. Daniels also said one of the four officers was placed on administrative duty.

Tampa Bay native Jeff Hawes has joined Corcoran Partners as a Senior Government Consultant.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff Hawes to Corcoran Partners,” said firm founder and CEO Mike Corcoran. “Jeff has earned the respect of his peers and has built a reputation based on integrity, hard work, and a commitment to serving others.”

Managing Partner Matthew Blair added, “Jeff has proven effective at guiding complex policy and funding requests through the legislative and executive process. He knows how to deliver with excellence. Jeff’s addition continues to expand Corcoran Partners’ capacity to deliver favorable results for our clients.”

Hawes has significant legislative and campaign experience. He launched his career as an intern for U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis in Washington, D.C. He subsequently served as a legislative aide for two members of the Florida House, most recently for Rep. Randy Maggard, under whom he helped craft water quality and conservation, wildlife conservation, banking, building regulation, and education legislation, in addition to gaining legislative appropriations expertise.

“Jeff Hawes served as my aide in Tallahassee for five wonderful years, and in that time proved his exceptional work ethic, intelligence and loyalty,” Maggard said. “He became a part of my family and a close friend, and that will never change no matter where his career takes him. Jeff is joining one of the most respected and hardworking firms in all of Florida, and by choosing Jeff to be part of their team, Corcoran Partners is gaining a great asset and invaluable employee.”

Hawes also managed Sen. Danny Burgess’ 2018 House re-election campaign and worked on the campaigns of several other sitting lawmakers.

Ballard Partners has entered a strategic partnership with The GR Company in the Republic of Korea as part of its recently launched Ballard Global Alliance.

This partnership provides Ballard Partners with a footprint in Seoul, and the GR Company will bolster its capacity in Washington, D.C., through its relationship with Ballard’s office in the nation’s capital and throughout the U.S.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with The GR Company, a firm that shares our commitment to excellence and client-focused solutions. This partnership will empower our clients to leverage the combined expertise and influence of two leading lobbying firms, opening new opportunities in Korea and the U.S.,” said Brian Ballard, president and founder of Ballard Partners.

The Ballard-GR Company Korea Partnership will combine the extensive resources and expertise of both firms and provide exceptional advocacy and influence for clients across the Pacific. By joining forces, the two firms will expand their physical presence in Korea and the U.S. and be able to offer clients seamless access to a vast network of seasoned lobbyists, policymakers, and government relations professionals. This collaboration will enable clients to navigate complex regulatory landscapes, build relationships with key decision-makers and achieve their strategic objectives.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Ballard Partners, a U.S. lobbying powerhouse. Through this partnership, we are able to offer our clients deeper and exceptional access to the American market at this critical point in time. This is a win-win for both firms and our clients, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership,” said Jakob Edberg, CEO and president of The GR Company.

—@DavidAxelrod: For those who were irritated a month ago when I warned Dems about “irrational exuberance,” I caution against irrational despair now. Polls vary and fluctuate. That’s why there is this thing called “the margin of error.” But this race has been close since @KamalaHartis entered in August. The Electoral College is challenging for Dems & the final yards will be hard fought. But this is a pretty much a tossup race.

—@RealDonaldTrump: CEASE & DESIST: I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election. It was a Disgrace to our Nation! Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long-term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again. We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T! Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.

—@richardDeitsch: Class move by James Brown and the NFL Today producers to give an on-air shoutout to Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms. People leave. Contracts don’t get re-upped. New management wants its own stamp. All part of the business. But a class move is to acknowledge for the audience those who came before if they were there for years.

—@tennisywilliams: poor Fritz … makes it to the U.S. Open semifinal; he’s not even the favoured American. Then makes it to the U.S. Open final; he’s not even the favoured Taylor

—@WarrenSapp: Damn, it’s Tough to watch Lee Corso.

—TOP STORY —

“‘Curiouser and curiouser’: Florida’s state-parks debacle grows stranger by the day” via Bill Kearney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — It’s been an eventful two weeks in the ongoing saga of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration versus Floridians who love state parks.

On Aug. 28, DeSantis aimed to distance himself from controversial park plans and announced that the state Department of Environmental Protection was putting the effort, known as the “Great Outdoors Initiative,” on hold (for now).

Though numerous news organizations have requested public records for meetings and emails related to the plan, neither the DEP nor the DeSantis administration has divulged any information on how this all started or who might benefit financially or politically.

The initiative enraged many Floridians, and politicians, including fellow Republicans, wanted to know more.

DeSantis is widely considered one of the most powerful Governors in recent history. Yet, this plan has been crippled, and his administration’s vision undermined by those in his own party, political observers say. It is one of the most dramatic stories in state history of the uproar that results from trying to alter state parks. The motives behind the initiative, which seem to have led to misjudgment and not learning from the past, are still a mystery.

The analysis of the DeSantis administration as top-down tracks with whistleblower James Gaddis’ claims. DeSantis’ Deputy Chief of Staff Cody Farrill was heavily involved in pushing the park plans on behalf of the Governor’s office.

Given the avalanche of public-records requests, why is there still so much mystery surrounding the genesis of the “Great Outdoor Initiative” and who would benefit from it, either politically or financially? DeSantis and the state DEP are tight-lipped, but that’s not historically the norm.

—2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Donald Trump and Kamala Harris neck and neck after Summer upheaval, Times/Siena poll finds” via Jonathan Weisman and Ruth Igielnik of The New York Times — A national poll of likely voters by The New York Times and Siena College found Trump leading Harris, 48% to 47%, within the poll’s three-percentage-point margin of error and largely unchanged from a Times/Siena poll taken in late July just after President Joe Biden dropped his re-election bid. Trump may have had a rough month following the President’s departure, and amid the burst of excitement Harris brought Democrats, the poll suggests his support remains remarkably resilient. According to New York Times polling averages, the national results align with polls in the seven battleground states that will decide the presidential election, where Harris is tied with Trump or holds slim leads. Taken together, they show a tight race that remains either candidate’s to win or lose.

“CBS News poll finds Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin race tight ahead of debate” via Anthony Salvanto, Jennifer De Pinto, Fred Backus and Kabir Khanna of CBS News — On one hand, Trump leads with voters who just don’t think they’re better off financially since the pandemic, whose incomes aren’t keeping up with inflation and especially with non-college and White voters who say this. The bulk of those White non-college voters, always a critical group in these states, say that opportunities for working-class people specifically would be better with Trump. On the other hand, Harris holds her own in one sense. She’s actually a little better than even with Trump on looking out for the interests of the middle class. Trump is also seen as much likelier to try to help the interests of the wealthy across states. And in these states where housing is widely seen as unaffordable, Harris has a slight edge on having policies that would make it more affordable. And yet, other group dynamics still factor in: Most of those non-college White voters think Harris would look after the interests of Black and Hispanic people more than White people.

—“Trump’s problem in Michigan: A county where Republicans can’t get along\” via Dante Chinni and Janet Adamy of The Wall Street Journal

“Trump threatens to jail adversaries in escalating rhetoric ahead of pivotal debate” via Michael Goldberg, Scott Bauer and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press — Trump posted a warning on his social media site threatening to jail those “involved in unscrupulous behavior” this election, which he said would be under intense scrutiny. “WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long-term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again,” Trump wrote late Saturday, sowing doubt once more about the integrity of the election, even though cheating is incredibly rare. “Please beware,” he went on, “that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.”

—“‘Desperate’ Trump is ‘hyper-aware’ that he is slipping mentally and making less sense, his biographer says” via Kelly Rissman of The Independent

“Planes targeting Trump Fly over college football stadiums, telling voters to sack Project 2025” via Jackie Strause of The Hollywood Reporter — Starting four hours before each kickoff, airborne messages tying Trump and running mate Vance to the controversial set of conservative policy proposals titled Project 2025 flew over the University of Michigan’s Michigan Stadium and Penn State’s Beaver Stadium, with a plane set to fly later in the day over University of Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium. A fourth plane had been planned to fly over the University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium but was grounded Saturday morning due to weather. The messages, respectively, read as follows: “JD Vance <3 Ohio State + Project 2025”; “Bulldogs: Beat Trump, Sack Project 2025”; “Penn St: Beat Trump, Sack Project 2025”; “Jump Around! Beat Trump + Project 2025.”

“Former President George W. Bush has no plans to endorse in the election” via Kelly O’Donnell and Megan Lebowitz of NBC News — Bush does not plan to endorse a presidential candidate. When asked whether the former President or his wife, Laura, would endorse a candidate or make public how they would vote, Bush’s office said “no.” “President Bush retired from presidential politics years ago,” the office added. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bush’s former Vice President, Dick Cheney, announced Friday that he would back Harris in the November election.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Ron DeSantis, Republicans take an early victory lap ahead of November election” via Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald — Republicans are taking an early victory lap. With a hefty voter registration advantage and total control over state government, the Republican Party rallied donors and deep-pocketed supporters at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood. The gathering — dubbed a “victory dinner” — served as an early celebration of what Florida Republicans predict will be a landmark election in November when Trump will face off against Harris. Once the ultimate battleground state where Republicans and Democrats fought tooth-and-nail for public offices up and down the ticket, Florida has lurched to the right in recent years. Saturday’s dinner focused more on the Presidential contest than the need for the GOP to rack up down-ballot wins.

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell launches Spanish language ad” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “My mom brought me to the United States from Ecuador for the opportunities that only exist here,” said Mucarsel-Powell, explaining her new “The Important Things” spot. “Those opportunities allowed me to go from working a minimum wage job to becoming the first South American immigrant in Congress and running for the U.S. Senate. But now, those opportunities are disappearing under 14 years of Rick Scott’s failed leadership. Our affordability crisis began under his leadership, but instead of lowering the costs of living, Rick Scott wrote the plan to raise taxes on the middle class, end Social Security and Medicare as we know them, and take away women’s freedoms. Rick Scott is threatening the important things for Floridians – that’s why they’ll retire him in November.”

Vote No On 3 ad calls recreational pot the ‘Monopoly Amendment’ — The Vote No on 3 campaign released the first television ad of its effort to defeat Amendment 3, the ballot initiative that would legalize recreational marijuana in Florida. The 30-second highlights marijuana corporations’ role in writing Amendment 3 and getting it on the ballot “so they can grant themselves a monopoly.”… “Floridians know a bad deal when they see one,” said Vote No on 3 spokesperson Sarah Bascom. “This amendment does nothing for them and was written solely to pad the profits of the mega marijuana corporations by granting them a monopoly. It’s not about access to weed; it’s about corporate greed.”

“As DeSantis fears ‘putrid’ pot smell, Trump says Amendment 3 could be ‘very good’” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — For months, DeSantis has urged Floridians to reject recreational marijuana, saying it’ll make the entire state smell like pot smoke. However, Trump recently signaled his support for Amendment 3 this November while calling on Florida lawmakers to prohibit public smoking and pass other regulations. “It’s got to be done in a very concerted, lawful way, and the way they are doing it in Florida — I think is going to be actually good,” Trump said during an interview on the Lex Fridman podcast. “It’s going to be very good.” In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that arrests for small amounts of marijuana “ruin lives & waste Taxpayer Dollars.” Experts say Trump’s support should help undermine any notion that Amendment 3 is a partisan issue, which is critical in this Republican-dominated state if the measure is to attract the 60% support it needs to become law.

Assignment editors — Senate Democratic Leader-designate Jason Pizzo joins Senate Democrats in a virtual news conference for an announcement on Amendment 3: Noon. Media interested in attending this virtual press call can RSVP here.

“Critics blast Florida’s Amendment 4 website as unlawful ‘taxpayer-funded political ad’” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration launched a webpage Thursday that blasts Amendment 4, proclaiming that existing Florida law “protects women” while the initiative enshrining abortion rights into the state constitution “threatens women’s safety.” The top of the webpage states, “Florida is protecting life/ Don’t let the fearmongers lie to you.” Lower down, it reads, “We must keep Florida from becoming an abortion tourism destination state.” The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, along with Democrats, disagreed, saying the approach runs afoul of a law barring the use of state resources for political campaigning. “This kind of propaganda issued by the state, using taxpayer money and operating outside of the political process, sets a dangerous precedent,” Bacardi Jackson, executive director of the ACLU of Florida, said in a statement. “This is what we would expect to see from an authoritarian regime, not in the so-called ‘Free State of Florida.’”

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

“‘He wants a job in the Trump White House’: Thomas Witkop slams Brian Mast’s rightward shift, hollow environmental concern” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Witkop wants to become the youngest member of Congress. In March, the 25-year-old filed to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast in Florida’s 21st Congressional District. While he’s running in a district Trump won in 2020 by almost 10 percentage points, the recent controversy over plans to build golf courses in Jonathan Dickinson State Park gave the North Palm Beach Democrat a moment. “JD State Park is a perfect example of when the Florida Legislature tried to bulldoze the voice of the people and try and jam through something disguised as for the people,” Witkop said.

“Corey Simon, Daryl Parks Florida Senate race heats up amid antisemitism accusation” via Tristan Wood of WFSU — The latest ad from the Simon camp has Parks accusing the Republican incumbent of lying. The ad claims Parks has profited off antisemitism and other strong accusations. Simon’s latest ad features an animated character meant to represent Parks. The man is standing in a museum holding up bags of money. “Welcome to our Darryl Parks exhibit. Parks is from a divisive species of politician called the Politicus Divideus. Like all such politicians, Parks doesn’t solve problems. He profits from them,” the ad begins. The ad was paid for by Simon and two other Republican Senators — Ben Albritton and Tom Leek. It goes on to levy strong accusations against Parks for his work as an attorney and other issues that follow the lines of attacks frequently used this cycle by Republicans against Democrats.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

—STATEWIDE —

“GOP mum on Carolina Amesty’s indictment, suggesting tacit support” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — In the wake of Rep. Amesty’s indictment last week, Republicans have mostly kept silent, avoiding public comment on her fitness for office even though state law places the authority to judge her in the legislative majority’s hands. It’s a stance that suggests tacit support for the Orlando-area GOP lawmaker just as her 2024 campaign kicks into high gear. And it leaves voters to decide whether Amesty, currently seeking re-election to represent a swing district that covers much of southwest Orange County and a slice of Osceola County, should remain in office. Though Amesty’s indictment is only a week old, the allegations against her, which include forging a former employee’s signature and then notarizing the document, have been public for nearly six months. Since then, fellow Republicans and conservative causes have continued to rally around Amesty by donating to her campaign and staying mum about her indictment.

— D.C. MATTERS —



“Are you ready to bet on U.S. elections? A Judge’s ruling opens the door” via Alexander Osipovich of The Wall Street Journal — Get ready for legalized betting as soon as next week on whether Democrats will take back control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November. A federal judge Friday cleared the way for Americans to place bets on the outcome of congressional elections via a prediction-market startup, a victory that could potentially open the door to legalized wagers on U.S. elections. Still, it remained uncertain over the weekend whether the political betting markets would go live after regulators filed an emergency motion seeking a two-week delay while considering an appeal. In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb of the District of Columbia sided with the startup, Kalshi. He threw out a 2023 decision by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission that had blocked Kalshi from listing its congressional-control contracts.

“Congress returns for another big spending fight” via Carl Hulse of The New York Times — Congress reconvenes Monday after a lengthy Summer break for what is shaping up as a pitched three-week battle over spending with significant consequences for both the November election and the next occupant of the White House. House Republicans have named a politically charged price for agreeing to continue funding the government — legislation that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote. It is their latest salvo in a monthslong effort to push the unsubstantiated idea that a swarm of undocumented immigrants is poised to vote illegally and swing the election to Democrats. However, lawmakers are also haggling over the calendar with a Sept. 30 shutdown deadline looming and a presidential contest on the line. Namely, how long to extend funding and whether the current Congress and President Biden or those elected in November should be responsible for setting spending levels in 2025 and beyond.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office investigates voter fraud allegations in Surfside” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle’s Office is looking into multiple complaints of voter fraud in Surfside, three high-ranking members of the agency confirmed this week. But contrary to former Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danziger’s claim, the investigation doesn’t include him. Danzinger, who placed fourth in a six-way race for Miami-Dade Mayor last month, emailed members of the press five days before the Aug. 20 Primary accusing Fernandez Rundle of “secretly investigating” him and “over 100 newly registered Jewish voters.” The probe, he said, began in response to complaints from the man who unseated him in Surfside six months ago, Mayor Charles Burkett.

“Girl, 14, arrested for making online threats of violence at multiple Broward schools, officials say” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Broward School District said in a statement that the “social media threat posted this weekend against specific Broward County Public Schools has been neutralized,” adding that “There is no safety concern to any of our campuses.” The threat was made Saturday afternoon on social media. The student was arrested Saturday evening for making written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The sheriff’s office said the Lauderdale Lakes girl posted several threats on Instagram, including a list of schools across the county that would be targeted and additional threats of a school shooting or other acts of violence.

“Disaster stalks condo insurance market: Even buildings with new roofs face triple-digit hikes” via Anne Geggis of The Palm Beach Post — The reasons Florida’s property owners are paying the highest premiums in the country have been called the perfect storm. It’s the result of myriad factors, including the state’s potential for catastrophic storms, lawsuits resulting from disputed claims and money markets spooked from helping the state’s insurance companies shoulder the risk of those factors. The situation highlights a disconcerting reality for condo owners and Boards: If the state’s insurance market for single-family homes is wobbly, the one for condos, particularly older ones, is even shakier, with fewer choices. Without insurance for the replacement value of the association’s common property, as state law requires, sales at these condos must be in cash because banks don’t want to lend money for properties at associations insured for less than the replacement value.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

Happening today — Puerto Rican leaders in Central Florida will hold a news conference to announce a unified front under the banner of Llamado Boricua — a new initiative to mobilize the Puerto Rican community to vote in this year’s elections: 11 a.m., Grillers Restaurant, 2295 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee.

Assignment editors — Elected State Attorney Monique Worrell, 9th Circuit politicians, and former Republican State Attorney candidate Thomas Feiter, will hold a news conference to address what they claim are efforts to undermine a free and fair November election for State Attorney to benefit DeSantis’ hand-picked candidate Andrew Bain: 11 a.m., 815 N Magnolia Avenue, Ste. 100, Orlando.

“DeSantis is meddling in State Attorney’s race, ex-candidate says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis and other attorneys are meddling in and trying to manipulate the State Attorney’s race in Orange and Osceola counties, a former candidate in the race said in a Florida Bar complaint filed in July before the August Primary. Orlando attorney Feiter said DeSantis’ Chief of Staff tried to bribe him to get out of the race before Feiter eventually lost in the Republican Primary. Feiter also said DeSantis is targeting Worrell, who is running for her old job after DeSantis suspended her from office last year and appointed Bain to replace her as State Attorney in the 9th Judicial Circuit. Worrell, a Democrat, and Bain, an independent, will go head-to-head in the November General Election.

“Orange Commissioner Mayra Uribe gave $70,000 in county-provided event tickets to her husband” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Uribe, locked in a tight race for re-election, now faces a controversy that could sting: Her use of county-provided tickets to local concert and sporting events. She rarely takes those free tickets for herself but instead gives many to her husband’s nonprofit, which sells them. Since 2021, that nonprofit, All-Star Dads, has received 534 tickets from Uribe to 109 separate events with a face value of $71,215.29. Other Commissioners also offer nonprofits the chance to use event tickets, but none with such a personal focus. Uribe said she sees nothing wrong with helping her husband’s nonprofit work. “I’m proud of what he does,” she said.

“Candidates in Orlando split over new rules to save rural land from suburban sprawl” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — The divide centers on one of the two referendums, which aim to create a strong “rural boundary” in Orange County. The measure would make it much harder for a developer to dodge new rural development limits simply by convincing some growth-hungry city to annex the land — something that cities like Orlando are often happy to do, even when it means swallowing up a vast swath of cattle pasture that is closer to the St. Johns River than it is to City Hall. On one side are a trio of candidates who all say they support the proposed limits on municipal annexation power: Nicole Wilson, the incumbent Commissioner in District 1, which covers western Orange County; Mayra Uribe, the incumbent Commissioner in District 3, which takes in parts of south and east Orlando; and Kelly Semrad, a university professor running for an open seat in District 5, which spans the county’s eastern side. This is all part of what has become a more than yearlong battle to establish a rural boundary in Orange County — a battle that has already drawn in everyone from neighborhood activists to the Mormon Church to DeSantis.

“‘Do you know who we are?’ Council member-elect’s wife indignant during husband’s DUI arrest” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A traffic camera video released after his arrest for DUI appears to show newly elected Port Orange Council member Lance Green getting out of the driver’s seat of his pickup after it rear-ended another pickup, then walking around and getting in the passenger seat. Green then claimed to police that she was driving. The crash led to Green’s arrest 10 days after he won a seat on the Port Orange City Council, on which he would begin serving in December. During the video, Lance Green’s wife, Susan Green, asked a Port Orange police officer, “Do you know who we are?” Green was charged with driving under the influence, DUI with property damage, and obstructing an officer without violence. Green was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail on $2,000 bail. Green has entered a not-guilty plea to the charges and is represented by attorney Kip Miller.

“The palace coup at the Magic Kingdom” via James B. Stewart and Brooks Barnes of The New York Times — The New York Times has pieced together what happened inside Disney during those fateful months by talking to scores of people directly involved. Those conversations reveal how Disney’s Board and executive ranks were consumed by conflict and drama just as the company was facing historic upheaval in the entertainment industry. When the pandemic hit, right as Bob Chapek took over, the company had to temporarily close its highly profitable theme parks. In Spring 2022, the streaming bubble burst, causing investors to flee all media stocks, including Disney’s. But inside Disney, much of the focus was on managing the tensions between Bob Iger and Chapek. Those problems have renewed importance now, as Disney embarks on yet another quest to find someone to succeed Iger, whose contract ends Dec. 31, 2026.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Redevelopment of the Morean Arts Center, home of Chihuly Collection in St. Pete, receives initial funding approval” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Morean Arts Center is one step closer to receiving over $15 million in tourist tax funding for its approximately $30 million redevelopment project in downtown St. Petersburg. Pinellas County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to advance the funding request, a necessary move to allow Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, the county’s convention and visitors bureau, to proceed with its normal vetting process. VSPC received applications requesting $67 million in tourist tax funding this year. The Morean Arts Center redevelopment was the only request of over $10 million, triggering this special approval from the County Commission. The new five-story building, which would replace the three-story building at 719 Central Avenue, will include an unidentified amount of space for the Chihuly Collection to move across the street.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“A completed audit into Ben Sasse’s spending never existed” via Sophia Bailly and Annie Wang of Alligator — Sasse said a completed audit found no wrongdoing when it came to his spending. However, according to public records, the audit never existed. In an Aug. 16 X post responding to a previous Alligator report on his expenditures, Sasse wrote, “It is my understanding that the Audit Committee of our Board did its work thoroughly and without any findings of concern.” A request from The Alligator for any internal audits requested during the fiscal year 2023-2024 was returned without any indication of a UF presidential audit. Expenditures related to Sasse were not among the 17 audit requests listed in the report. There is also no documentation of a current, future or completed audit from the state.

“DeSantis appoints Lynn Haven prosecutor to vacant Bay County judgeship” via Dylan Gentile of the Panama City News Herald — Tracy Smith, a former chief prosecutor for the State Attorney’s Office for Gulf County, has been appointed by DeSantis to fill a Bay County judgeship. She was appointed to fill the seat of County Judge Joe Grammer, who retired effective Aug. 31 after serving 15 years on the bench. “I am very humbled and honored by this appointment,” Smith said. “I look forward to serving the citizens of Bay County as their next judge.” Smith works for the 14th Judicial Circuit, which covers Bay, Gulf, Jackson, Washington, Holmes and Calhoun counties. She was chosen from a group of four submitted to the Governor by the Florida Bar’s Judicial Nominating Commission.

“Gunster hires former Navy JAG as business attorney at Jacksonville offices” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Gunster added new attorney Tadd Blair to the firm, according to a news release from the law firm. Blair’s area of focus is in the realm of complex business litigation and practice. Blair will handle cases surrounding construction and transportation issues. He’ll also be handling work on government procurement and cases involving the energy industry. “Gunster is proud to add Blair to its growing team of talented and experienced attorneys as the firm continues to expand and serve the diverse needs of its clients across Florida and beyond,” a Gunster news release said. Blair had a 13-year career as a U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General (JAG). JAGs serve as top military legal advisers in the armed forces. He handled issues that involved multinational operations and exercises.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“New College fires librarian after thousands of books were tossed in dumpster” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida’s New College has fired its dean of libraries, saying she was responsible for the improper disposal of thousands of books and ignored the advice of a New College attorney. The Sarasota school put Shannon Hausinger on administrative leave Aug. 16 following public outrage when images of about 13,000 books seen in or near a dumpster circulated on social media. The university said she did not follow proper procedures nor keep a list of the disposed books. Hausinger has worked in libraries since the mid-1990s and joined New College in February. She hired a law firm in a failed effort to get her job back. Not all the books found in or near the dumpster last month were from the library. Some were from the school’s Gender and Diversity Center, which was being repurposed. On social media, college trustee Chris Rufo and the Governor’s office spokespeople cheered the disposal of gender-related books.

— TOP OPINION —

“DeSantis crosses the line in war against abortion rights” via Nate Monroe of the Florida Times-Union — DeSantis isn’t merely campaigning against a popular abortion-rights amendment set to appear on the November ballot: He is turning the organs of state government against it, making a mockery of the notion, enshrined in law, that there should be a firewall between governing and electoral politics. Florida’s tinpot Governor, whose political potency has been diminished by electoral loss and recent scandal, has abandoned persuasion in place of coercion. Most brazenly, Jason Weida, DeSantis’ secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, this week shared a special landing page on the agency’s official website that contains explicit anti-abortion campaign material, including a claim that the amendment “threatens women’s safety” and aspersions cast about the “self-interested out of state groups” that support the amendment’s passage.

— OPINIONS —

“Politics has no place at Arlington’s Section 60” via Mike Mullen of The Washington Post — Grieving families gathered at Arlington National Cemetery last week to commemorate the third anniversary of a terrorist attack in Afghanistan that took the lives of 13 brave American troops. What was supposed to be a healing moment — a simple wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns — became a political event when campaign officials and camera operators attended the ceremony and visited Section 60 of the cemetery. Section 60 holds the remains of hundreds of men and women killed in Afghanistan and Iraq. I was sorry to see that happen and never want to see it happen again. No part of Arlington — or any veterans’ cemetery for that matter — should ever play host to partisan activity. These cemeteries are sacred ground. They represent the final resting places of our best, our brightest, our most unselfish citizens.

“Liz Cheney makes a strong case against Trump, but a weak one for Harris” via Ramesh Ponnuru of The Washington Post — Cheney has evidence for the sincerity of her move: It did not coincide with her self-interest. Cheney’s hits against Trump land. There are, however, two holes in her argument for Harris. The first is the inevitable gap between the circumstances of the individual voter and those of the country as a whole. The country faces a binary choice between Trump and Harris, but the individual does not. The more important problem is that Cheney, while professing her continued conservatism, sidestepped conservative concerns about Harris in her endorsement. The closest she came was clarifying that she was not speaking “as someone who agrees with policies on the left most of the time.” As she describes it, she has mere policy differences with Harris but grave constitutional objections to Trump. That framing makes her choice too easy.

“In a dark pit of Florida secrecy, clemency withers away” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Nothing in Florida is more certain than the failure of a death row prisoner’s last desperate appeal to the state Supreme Court or a petition to the Governor for clemency. No Governor has spared a death row inmate since Bob Graham in 1983. All but one of Florida’s 106 modern-era executions have occurred since then. As for the Supreme Court’s rulings, they have a common refrain: The condemned man’s arguments are “procedurally barred,” either because of some prior court decision or for having been raised too late. Mercy is not relevant; only the clock is. Death row inmates no longer have even a remote chance for mercy from the Governor and Cabinet. Graham’s six commutations before 1983 remain the only ones since Florida restored the death penalty in 1972. There hasn’t been even a clemency hearing for any Florida death row inmate since Jeb Bush was Governor.

“Benjamin De Yurre: Fortifying Florida’s elections against foreign interference” via Florida Politics — According to the Miami Herald, U.S. intelligence has confirmed that the Cuban government is actively attempting to influence local races in the 2024 Elections, particularly targeting candidates critical of the Havana regime. These findings underscore the pressing need to enhance our election security infrastructure. These actions are not merely foreign policy challenges; they represent direct assaults on the very foundation of our democracy. It is essential that all members of Congress, such as Marco Rubio, who serves in a pivotal role on the Senate Appropriations Committee, prioritize the security of our elections. The robust support provided during the Trump administration should serve as a benchmark, given their effectiveness in safeguarding our elections during periods of intensified foreign interference.

“Fraud prevention or dirty tricks? Florida abortion amendment might be under attack again” via the Miami Herald editorial board — DeSantis’ administration has pulled an unprecedented move that appears intent to undermine a proposed constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights. Florida’s Department of State has requested Supervisors of Elections in four large counties to examine 36,000 petition signatures used to get Amendment 4 on the Nov. 5 ballot. If approved by at least 60% of voters, the measure will restore the right to an abortion up to viability, normally around 24 weeks, which was the standard before DeSantis signed a 15-week and then, an extreme six-week ban. DeSantis’ Deputy Secretary of State Brad McVay sent a list of names to Election Supervisors of petition circulators suspected of fraud. McVay told Hillsborough County’s Supervisor that the state wants to review petitions submitted by those individuals, even though the signatures were already deemed valid.

“While Florida’s 3rd DCA sits on the Biscayne 21 case, the condo market is collapsing” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Like many condominiums built in the 1960s, Biscayne 21’s charter required 100% homeowner approval to terminate the homeowners’ association (HOA). This outdated model gave veto power to any single unit owner, putting the best interests of the vast majority of unit owners in jeopardy. In the more than six decades since Biscayne 21 was built, the state has revised condo laws multiple times to preserve and strengthen the property rights of unit owners. Once such modification reduced the termination threshold to 80%. The state has made other modifications to condo laws over time to increase the safety and protection of unit owners and their properties. After the tragic collapse of the Champlain South in Surfside, the Legislature implemented new requirements for integrity inspections and the necessary financial reserves to support structural repairs. Condos must meet the new requirements by Jan. 1. However, 10 holdouts — 5% of residents — were unwilling and argued the current state law does not apply. With the help of a trial attorney who has found a niche market stalling developments, those owners took the case to court.

— ALOE —

“Presidential election chaos drives early holiday shopping” via Kelly Tyko of Axios — Blame the presidential election for extra early Christmas shopping this year. Retailers fearing a November slowdown are expected to offer deals long before most Americans vote during a make-or-break holiday shopping season. “The uncertainty around election results may slow down shopping around that time and that could be one reason why retailers started to offer holiday deals early,” George Mason University associate professor Mehmet Altug said. Christmas decorations, including some trees, are already on display at Costco, Sam’s Club and Hobby Lobby stores. More stores are selling merchandise online.

“UF professor becomes first academic to do research in space” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — University of Florida professor Rob Ferl first began doing space-related research in the 1990s. In 2021, he and research partner Anna-Lisa Paul sent test tubes with British billionaire Richard Branson on a voyage to space on Virgin Galactic’s Unity spaceship. In 2022, they grew plants using soil from the moon. They’ve had 12 experiments at the International Space Station. On Thursday, Ferl made history again when he became the first academic to conduct an experiment in space on a suborbital spacecraft through a NASA-funded program.

