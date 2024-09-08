Gunster hires former Navy JAG as business attorney at Jacksonville offices

One of Florida’s oldest law firms has added a new business litigator it’s stable of attorneys at its Jacksonville offices.

Gunster added new attorney Tadd Blair to the firm, according to a news release from the law firm.

Blair’s area of focus is in the realm of complex business litigation and practice. Blair will handle cases surrounding construction and transportation issues. He’ll also be handling work on government procurement and cases involving the energy industry.

“Gunster is proud to add Blair to its growing team of talented and experienced attorneys as the firm continues to expand and serve the diverse needs of its clients across Florida and beyond,” a Gunster news release said.

Blair is no rookie in legal work. He had a multi-year career in the military.

Blair had a 13-year career as a U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General (JAG). JAGs serve as top military legal advisors in the armed forces. He handled issues that involved multi-national operations and exercises.

In addition when he was in the military, Blair represented and legally advocated for individual service members during administrative hearings and court proceedings.

Blair had experience with additional governmental legal work before his military days. He was a Presidential Management Fellow with the U.S. Social Security Administration. He managed several teams in multiple offices for the agency.

Even after his military service, Blair continues to serve the U.S. in the capacity as a Naval Reservist. He also is a volunteer in the North Florida community in various charitable causes.

Gunster law firm was founded in 1925 and has 12 offices across Florida. There are more than 290 lawyers working for the firm in different offices and about 600 employees in total. The firm serves clients from its offices in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Naples, Orlando, Palm Beach, Stuart, Tallahassee, Tampa Bayshore, Tampa Downtown, Vero Beach, and its headquarters in West Palm Beach.