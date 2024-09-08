Wagering on NFL teams is most profitable by betting on the Steelers

As the first full weekend of the NFL season kicks off Sunday, gambling on games will certainly reach high levels and an online gaming website Gamdon has come out with a list of the most profitable teams to place bets on in the past two years.

When it comes to wagering on NFL games, the franchise that produces the most profit for gamblers is the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Gamdon analysis concluded. According to the study, the Steelers won 21 games out of 34 total and that produced $878.36 in total profit for anyone who bet $100 on every game.

The Cincinnati Bengals were the second most profitable NFL franchise for gamblers in the past two years. The Bengals have won 22 of 34 games in that time span. That ended with $565.37 in total profit for a $100 wager on each game.

The Detroit Lions came in third in terms of profitability for those who wager on NFL game. The Lions have won 21 out of 34 games played and landed with a $448.93 in total profit for anyone wagering $100 on each game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the Florida team with the most profitability among Florida teams to wager on in the past two years. The Jags won 18 out of 34 games in that time span and provided a total profit of $264.62 for anyone who bet $100 on each game.

Other Florida NFL franchises were substantially less profitable for those who wager on games. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were ranked 13th among all the NFL teams and would have provided a total profit of $21.16 for anyone who wagered $100 on each game on the Gulf Coast team for the past two years.

The Miami Dolphins were losers in terms of betting value over the last two years, according to the Gamdon study. The South Florida NFL franchise produced a loss for gamblers, meaning anyone who wagered on the Dolphins in the last two years would have seen a total loss of $530.17 if they had bet $100 on every game.

The New Orleans Saints were the least profitable NFL team to wager on in the past two seasons. Anyone who wagered $100 on the Saints for every game would have lost a total of $1,052.31 in that time span.

The Gamdon analysis was compiled by using the Moneyline odds that were collected for every team for 2022-2024 from VegasInsider. Those games did not preseason, divisional rounds, conference championships or the Super Bowl games.