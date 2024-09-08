Jaguars, Dolphins kick off NFL season Sunday in all-Florida matchup

Florida’s two AFC teams will meet in the season opener. The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Miami to face the Dolphins on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

Miami has not won the AFC East since 2008 and wants to take the top spot from the Buffalo Bills, who have won the division the last four seasons.

Miami didn’t make much of a splash in the free agent market. The Dolphins’ biggest offseason additions include tight end Jonnu Smith, defensive lineman Calais Campbell, and outside linebacker Shaq Barrett.

However, just four months after signing with Miami, Barrett announced his retirement.

The Dolphins spent their first-round draft pick on Penn State edge Chop Robinson. Robinson is listed as the backup at strong-side linebacker on Miami’s depth chart.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have weapons to utilize in the passing game, as long as health is not a factor. Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill missed time in the preseason, although both returned to practice this week.

Veteran Odell Beckham Jr. continued to recover from an undisclosed offseason procedure and was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. He was joined on the PUP list by linebackers Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn.

The Jaguars open the schedule against four straight playoff teams from last season, so getting off to a fast start will be key for Jacksonville’s season. After losing five of their last six games, the Jaguars’ free agency additions were largely veteran players from winning teams, a focus for head coach Doug Pederson.

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis and center Mitch Morse were added to the offense. On defense, former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead, former Baltimore Ravens’ cornerback Ronald Darby, and ex-Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage were signed as free agents.

In the draft, the Jaguars selected LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round. Thomas showed his speed and ability to get open in the preseason and is expected to complement Christian Kirk and Davis in the wide receiver corps. Tight end Evan Engram returns after catching 114 passes, the second-most in a season by a tight end in NFL history.

Much of the Jaguars’ success in 2024 will depend on quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s health and performance. Lawrence fought through a handful of injuries last season. Although he missed only one game, the injuries impacted his play in the second half of the season when the Jaguars faltered.

This offseason, Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract to stay in Jacksonville for the foreseeable future. If Lawrence lives up to the expectations that come with such a massive contract, the Jaguars should return to the playoffs after missing the postseason a season ago. Lawrence’s health and the offensive line play are likely to be the most significant determining factor in the Jaguars’ success this season.

Armstead is listed as day-to-day as he recovers from offseason knee surgery. Aside from that, the Jaguars are very healthy entering the season. Miami has a significant list of players on the injury report this week. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, a former Jaguar, Hill, Waddle, Aaron Brewer, linebacker Jevon Holland, and Terron Armstead all missed time this week.