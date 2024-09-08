Forbes ranking of valuation of NFL franchises leaves Florida teams out of top 10

There’s little doubt Florida is a hotbed of NFL action, being one of the rare states that’s home to three league teams.

However, according to a recent Forbes magazine analysis, the value of each of the Sunshine State’s league franchises doesn’t crack the top 10 compared to other teams.

Forbes looked at all 32 franchises in the NFL and compared their valuation among the teams using 2023 figures. The Dallas Cowboys is the most valuable team in the league, with an estimated worth of $10.1 billion. According to the Forbes analysis, that’s a 15% increase just from 2022.

Big D’s team is worth so much money, no other NFL franchise really came close to that level, though no team in the league is worth less than $4 billion. The Cowboys are the first team in the league to be valued at more than $10 billion.

According to Forbes, the most valuable Florida team is the Miami Dolphins. The South Florida franchise came in with a valuation of $6.2 billion. That was an annual increase of 9%, which was enough to put the Dolphins in 11th place in terms of valuation compared to other NFL teams on the Forbes list.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the other Florida NFL franchise to make the list of the top 20 most valuable teams with a valuation of $5.4 billion. The Gulf Coast franchise saw an annual increase in valuation of 29%. That was enough to get the Bucs slotted as the 16th most valuable team in the league.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were trailing near the bottom of the league. The Jags’ valuation was estimated at $4.6 billion. It’s a 15% increase from the previous year. But when it comes to playing with the big money in the world’s richest sports league, it landed Jacksonville in the 26th spot on the list.

Dallas was followed in second by the Los Angeles Rams as the West Coast franchise was valued at $7.6 billion.

The New England Patriots came in third on the Forbes list with a valuation of $7.4 billion.

The bottom of the league, at least in terms of valuation, saw the Cincinnati Bengals trailing all other franchises. The Southern Ohio-based franchise had a valuation of $4.1 billion, landing the Stripes in dead last at 32nd in the NFL in terms of valuation, according to the Forbes analysis.

Forbes analysts used revenue figures and operating costs along with other factors from each NFL franchise to compile its list.