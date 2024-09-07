Team Trump says early voting helps ‘fake news media’ drive ‘voter suppression’

While a “Blue Mirage” may sound like a cocktail one might have by the pool, the Donald Trump campaign warns that it’s actually driving “voter suppression.”
“To be clear: Kamala Harris’s campaign and their allies in the fake news media are already spreading misinformation about the state of play as part of a coordinated and intentional voter suppression effort against President Trump’s supporters,” says data consultant Tim Saler.
He adds that “early Democrat leads in absentee and vote by mail are not at all predictive of victory on November 5th and may, in fact, be indicating a major failure to meet the enormous margins that they delivered in the 2020 election.”
The argument here is that Democrats are simply delivering guaranteed votes early, in other words, with an operation Republicans historically haven’t matched, but that is all for nothing anyway.
“Ballots will go out imminently in North Carolina, marking the start of pre-Election Day voting in the battleground states. Democrats outnumbered Republicans by 2:1 in requested absentee ballots in 2020. In 2020, President Trump carried North Carolina despite a 421,912 ballot deficit in absentee by-mail votes,” Saler claims.
In Pennsylvania, “Trump fought off a 1,400,150 ballot deficit in absentee and mail-in ballots, including drop boxes.”
Even in states that look at party registration differently, the same trend plays out.
“Michigan does not have party registration, but we know from our own analysis that behavioral Democrats outnumbered behavioral Republicans in absentee and mail-in voting by a 2:1 margin in the 2020 election, and these votes totaled nearly 60 percent of all ballots cast, more than 3.2 million in aggregate. The New York Times reported a Biden +40 advantage among absentee ballots in Michigan.”
ELVIS PITTS AMERICAN
September 7, 2024 at 9:24 am
Good Morn ‘Ting America,
All Dook 4 Brains Leftists will cry when “The Truth Justice and The American Way Big Red Wave comes crashing down on their Fool Heads!!!
All Sage Patriots of corurse must do their part by voting.
Many Sage Patriots have been asking me when they can Relax Their Sphincters. Well my answer is Right Now …. with the provision you vote.
Thank you,
ELVIS PITTS AMERICAN
JD
September 7, 2024 at 10:06 am
You mean like the promised Red Tsunami in 2020 and 2022 that turned into a Blue wave in 2020 and a pink mist in 2022.
More Magical Wishful Thinking. At most Florida will be a light pink with purple undertones. The BananaRepublicans went too far and people are tired of the BS.
How’s it feel to have “so much winning” Shitts?
ELVIS PITTS AMERICAN
September 7, 2024 at 10:59 am
CHASTIZED:
For doubting the Sage Wisdom of ELVIS PITTS AMERICAN, and for having a disrespectful l, and nasty mouth.
ELVIS PITTS AMERICAN
MH/Duuuval
September 7, 2024 at 9:25 am
Among the documents found by the FBI in its investigation of Russian trolls operating via the Tenet outfit in the US is a formula for disinformation that we see frequently from a troll (or useful idiot) on this site:
“In order for this work to be effective, you need to use a minimum of fake news and a maximum of realistic information,” the propagandists told their staff. “At the same time, you should continuously repeat that this is what is really happening, but the official media will never tell you about it or show it to you.”
MH/Duuuval
September 7, 2024 at 9:35 am
Trump’s latest “press conference”:
“Trump spoke after he and his legal team were in court today to try to overturn a jury’s conclusion that he had sexually assaulted writer E. Jean Carroll, a decision that brought his judgments in the two cases she brought to around $90 million. …
Then followed “close to an hour of attacks on the Justice Department and the laws of the country, and also on American women (he not only attacked Carroll, he brought up others of the roughly two dozen [!] women who have accused him of sexual assault).”
— From Aaron Rupar of Public Notice
JD
September 7, 2024 at 10:04 am
This sounds like a badly organized psy-op: ““To be clear: Kamala Harris’s campaign and their allies in the fake news media are already spreading misinformation about the state of play as part of a coordinated and intentional voter suppression effort against President Trump’s supporters,””
They’re running scared and projecting exactly what they have been doing with voter suppression. Laws that only affect the historically Democrating voters, purging only Democrats from the voter rolls. The list goes on with the lies and quarter truths.
Yrral
September 7, 2024 at 10:29 am
Breaking news Trump admit voyeurism teens in various stage of undress at Pagents Google Trump Teenagers Pagents Scandal
Ocean Joe
September 7, 2024 at 10:44 am
Trump has admitted he lost in 2020. Hearing it from the horse’s mouth ought to dispense with all the nonsense. Republicans havent won the popular vote since 2008. Nobody should be surprised.
If he can game the electoral college again, he wins and you will not see a mob of Democrats smashing their way into the Capitol or smearing their excrement all over the walls.
The worst sin for history committed by Trump is destroying the confidence of all the country in our electoral system which is our democracy itself. All the other nonsense excepting its culmination on Jan 6, will fade with time. If folks like Desantis write the history books, Jan 6 will never be mentioned.
Don’t go back
September 7, 2024 at 11:00 am
Trump ADMITTED HE LOST 2020. What more needs said. He is losing again and they are flailing. Just clam up and watch the blue wave. Real patriots are taking back this country. No more racism, hate, threats and intolerance. Love and joy for all. Go away DeathSantis. There is even joy in the villages