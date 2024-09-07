September 7, 2024
Poll: Donald Trump holds strong lead with cigar smokers in presidential race

A.G. Gancarski
September 7, 2024

Can the VP gain ground with this demographic?

Will the stogie caucus decide how the race for the White House goes down?

If so, smokers seem to be coalescing behind one candidate.

That’s the takeaway from the latest subscriber survey from Cigar Aficionado, at least.

Donald Trump has 57% support, though he is down four points from 61% in the previous poll.

But lapsed Trump supporters aren’t shifting to Kamala Harris.

She has 31% support, down two points since the previous poll.

4% of the 354 respondents are looking elsewhere, with 8% undecided.

Trump’s lead reflects a GOP advantage among subscribers. 51% are Republicans, with 16% saying they are Democrats.

While smokers seem to be siding with the former President, a New York Times national polling average shows Harris up by 3.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Tom

    September 7, 2024 at 3:22 pm

    Apparently, he’s got some serious issues with body odor. Cigar smoke might mask some of that odor..

