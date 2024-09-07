Poll: Donald Trump holds strong lead with cigar smokers in presidential race

Will the stogie caucus decide how the race for the White House goes down?

If so, smokers seem to be coalescing behind one candidate.

That’s the takeaway from the latest subscriber survey from Cigar Aficionado, at least.

Donald Trump has 57% support, though he is down four points from 61% in the previous poll.

But lapsed Trump supporters aren’t shifting to Kamala Harris.

She has 31% support, down two points since the previous poll.

4% of the 354 respondents are looking elsewhere, with 8% undecided.

Trump’s lead reflects a GOP advantage among subscribers. 51% are Republicans, with 16% saying they are Democrats.

While smokers seem to be siding with the former President, a New York Times national polling average shows Harris up by 3.