Dems highlight Project 2025 during college football games

Democrats have denounced it in hundreds of ads and billboards, printed it in oversized book form as a convention prop, and mentioned it in seemingly every speech and press statement.

Now, they will take their campaign against the conservative Project 2025 blueprint, written by allies of Republican Donald Trump, to the skies above college football stadiums in key swing states.

Democratic National Committee -sponsored banners pulled by small airplanes are flying Saturday over Michigan Stadium, where the defending national champion Wolverines have a marquee matchup against Texas, and at home games for Penn State and Wisconsin. A banner set to fly over Georgia’s home game might be affected by weather.

Saturday’s gambit is putting Democratic messaging over stadiums with a total capacity of 380,000-plus, with tens of thousands of fans more in the vicinity of each game.

“JD Vance ‘hearts’ Ohio State + Project 2025,” reads the message going over Michigan Stadium, suggesting Trump’s running mate loves the project as much as he famously does Michigan’s hated archrival.

In Wisconsin, which is hosting South Dakota, the message is “Jump Around! Beat Trump + Project 2025,” a nod to fans jumping with enough ferocity to shake Camp Randall Stadium when House of Pain’s “Jump Around” plays between the third and fourth quarters.

Georgia, hosting Tennessee Tech, and Penn State’s Bowling Green matchup are getting more general messages urging fans to “Beat Trump, Sack Project 2025″ — though weather patterns along the flight route made it uncertain whether the Georgia banner would fly.

Banners will start flying around four hours before kickoff and could continue into the games, depending on air marshals’ decisions in each location.

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.