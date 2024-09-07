Analysis sees birthday ‘compatibility’ between Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, while JD Vance reminds Donald Trump of ex-wife

There’s a school of thought that says the alignment of birthdays can help political candidates.

And that bodes well for the Democratic ticket.

CrownLine, which is “focused on illuminating human relationship chemistry according to individual birthdays,” sees Kamala Harris and Tim Walz aligned.

“Harris, born October 20, is the 2 of Clubs/Jack of Diamonds; Tim Walz, born April 6, is the 2 of Spades/6 of Spades. Harris-Walz pair of 2’s signals great potential for a fortuitous outcome,” the company claims.

This is potentially as auspicious as George Washington/John Adams, Thomas Jefferson/ George Clinton, Teddy Roosevelt/Charles Warren Fairbanks, Bill Clinton/Al Gore, and Barack Obama/Joe Biden.

And apparently Harris dodged a potentially problematic pick.

“Historical data shows when two people make a pair of the same number, opportunities for success in their chosen endeavor increases significantly. Harris was considering as her running mate Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania. Shapiro was born June 20, his birth card and astrological ruling card being the 10 of Clubs and the 8 of Diamonds,” the analysis notes, suggesting a potential problem.

“While Harris and Shapiro have the same suits in birth and astrological ruling cards, making a pair of the same number is a stronger card connection when it comes to rapport and achievement. Walz was not an uncomfortable choice for Harris. Indeed Shapiro’s birth card the 10 of Clubs would have eclipsed Harris’s 2 of Clubs birth card, which might raise discussion about who is Commander in Chief.”

Meanwhile, on the GOP side, “Donald Trump and JD Vance’s birth cards are both odd numbered, which is another plus for their relationship.”

“Vance’s Jack of Diamonds is a youthful energy that balances out Donald Trump’s age (78). Note that Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana was a 5 of Diamonds/Jack of Diamonds. There is some subconscious familiarity for Donald Trump as JD Vance and Donald Trump’s first wife match via each having Jack of Diamonds as one of their two cards.”