Central Florida Latino Democratic leaders try to put Sunshine State in play for Kamala Harris

Florida Latino leaders in Central Florida held a Democratic support event Saturday, hoping to increase turnout for Kamala Harris and her vice presidential nominee, Mike Walz, in their presidential run.

Democratic U.S. senatorial candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who is trying to defeat incumbent Republican Rick Scott, was the keynote speaker at Saturday’s event, “Latino con Harris-Walz.”

She claimed that the policies of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Scott promise no real advantages for Floridians.

“For far too long, Floridians have suffered from the consequences of Rick Scott and Donald Trump’s extreme policies and many failures,” said Mucarsel-Powell. “Today, because of Trump and Rick Scott, home insurance rates are skyrocketing due in part to their climate change denial, an extreme abortion ban is jeopardizing the lives of women, and Florida is becoming unaffordable for our families. Floridians are ready for change, and together, we will send Vice President Kamala Harris to the White House in November.”

Florida State Senator-Elect Carlo Guillermo Smith was also on hand and argued that the Trump ticket and his vice presidential nominee, JD Vance, pale compared to Harris and her proposals.

“As a landlord, Donald Trump was sued for discriminatory practices — his family’s company refused to rent to Black and Puerto Rican tenants. His administration favored the wealthy, giving tax breaks to rich real estate developers while they raised rents on working-class and middle-class families,” said Smith, the District 49 State Senate Seat holder, which is part of Orange County for the Democrat. “Vice President Harris grew up in a middle-class family, understanding the value of hard work and the critical importance of opportunity. And Vice President Harris has a plan to make housing more affordable and accessible — to lower rents and ensure everyone can find a home.”

Other Latino leaders at the event included U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Democrat seeking re-election to Florida’s 9th Congressional District, which represents Osceola County along with portions of Polk and Orange Counties. He’s facing competition from Republican Thomas Chalifoux and Marcus Carter, who has no party affiliation.