Weaponized agencies: Okaloosa’s Jay Odom seeks to end ‘lawfare’ harassment

In sports — and politics — there are hackneyed, frequently used phrases that often survive the “test of time” because they aptly describe something in a novel way.

For example, we all lament the overuse of now-mainstream phrases such as “at the end of the day …” “the new norm …” “game changer …” and “a perfect storm.”

Yet another phrase applies to individuals and entities in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors when they “walk back” a decision, policy, or comment that backfires on them.

In this current political era, we have watched the descent into a newer vocabulary space, in which both the political right and left allege the other side – their adversaries – are “weaponizing government” or “weaponizing the justice system.”

Former President Donald Trump and allies assert that his massive, multilevel legal problems, ranging from criminal charges to lawsuits, are precisely that: A result of his political enemies “weaponizing” institutions and agencies to target him in another new phrase: “lawfare,” like warfare.

Democrats, the political left, and even some Republicans who despise Trump somewhat similarly express concern that another Trump presidential term will lead to the “weaponization of our government” and will represent “a threat to our democracy.”

Against this backdrop, Tallahassee-based law firm Continental PLLC is gaining national prominence for its broad expertise and success in attacking these “lawfare” and “weaponization” issues.

The firm, including key partners Lazaro Fields and Chris Kise, made history by representing the former President in his federal indictment regarding documents found at Trump’s sprawling Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach County home.

Result: case dismissed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. The firm also represents Trump and his businesses in the New York Attorney General Letitia James civil fraud case.

Continental’s Lazaro Fields has recently mounted an epic “lawfare” and “weaponization” counterattack on behalf of legendary, respected Northwest Florida business owner Jay Odom.

The prominent Northwest Florida real estate entrepreneur is taking the gloves off, filing a bruising lawsuit against Robert Vincent Smith.

According to the court filing, an amicable business deal turned sour when Odom bought out Smith’s interests in a real estate project that floundered as the housing market collapsed nearly two decades ago. Odom had the vision and determination to hold on through the hard times and turned it into the ultimately highly successful Hammock Bay community.

The suit claims that even though Smith continued to make money on the project, jealousy and greed propelled him on a dark, mean, two-decadeslong vendetta that grew more sinister over time.

The complaint accuses Smith and 10 unidentified conspirators of racketeering, civil conspiracy and malicious prosecution. The factual allegations portray Smith as a man willing to go to any lengths to extort money from Odom and to damage his reputation by seeking to “weaponize” and abuse agencies and institutions with unfounded complaints and allegations against Odom.

Over his storied career, Odom played a significant role in developing communities and recreation areas in the Florida Panhandle. Along with Hammock Bay, he brought to life Uptown Station and the Freedom Tech Center in Fort Walton Beach, designed to provide high-quality housing for military families and hotel rooms and office space to attract new defense and technology employers to the area.

As a result of these (and many other high-profile ventures), Odom wears the thick skin of a man after years in the high-stakes business arena, where success often breeds contempt, suspicion and gossip.

Nevertheless, Odom says Smith’s endless obsession and underhanded tactics have left him little choice but to turn to the legal system – ironically, part of the same system that Smith has sought to weaponize in this cynical lawfare campaign.

“For the last 20 years, I have had to defend myself against a relentless, greed-driven campaign of legal harassment by Robert Smith,” Odom said. “It’s clear that only the court can put an overdue end to these false and unfounded accusations.”

Odom’s suit explains how Smith has repeatedly made false claims against Odom and attempted to weaponize taxpayer-funded agencies for his personal financial gain. It includes Smith’s pattern of filing false reports with the FBI, IRS and Secret Service, which Odom claims have cost him significant legal expenses and wasted public resources.

Despite being dismissed by courts and government bodies, Smith continues to spread false accusations about Odom.

When Odom finally tired of walking softly on the issue, he turned to Continental attorney Fields to lead his legal team in a lawsuit filed Sept. 4.

Despite all the pain and suffering Smith’s actions allegedly caused, Odom says he only seeks to recover costs incurred while defending his reputation and an injunction to halt Smith’s harassment for good.