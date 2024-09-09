Gov. DeSantis awards job growth and infrastructure funds for 3 Nature Coast counties

Gov. Ron DeSantis has approved nearly $6 million combined in job growth grants and infrastructure funds to aid several municipalities along Florida’s Nature Coast.

The money comes from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund and the Rural Infrastructure Fund and is designed to help Citrus County, Cross City and Cedar Key complete public infrastructure projects and enhance rural economies.

DeSantis in a prepared statement said the funding provisions, which came about a month after Hurricane Debby struck the area, “will help to attract high-demand, high-wage jobs and businesses to the Nature Coast communities. This strategic investment will benefit the businesses, job seekers, and local economies.”

While the grants and funding came shortly after the recent storm, they are not directly related to the storm emergency assistance in particular. The job growth and infrastructure funding is for long-term employment enhancement and public service projects. DeSantis has also signed off on other money for hurricane relief.

Citrus County is receiving $2.8 million through the Job Growth Grant Fund to help build a wastewater line at Holder Industrial Park. The line is one of the last elements needed to open the industrial park on 551 acres of land and is projected to create 1,000 to 2,000 jobs.

About $2.5 million of the Rural Infrastructure Fund award will go to the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District for the rehabilitation of six sewer lift stations on the island community in Levy County.

The Dixie County town of Cross City was also granted $620,000. That money will be used to test water quality, evaluate potable water wells and formulate a plan to repair and rehabilitate existing wells while possibly developing plans for new wells.

“I’m grateful for Gov. DeSantis’ investment in these catalytic projects for Citrus, Dixie and Levy Counties,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “The Governor’s awarding of these funds will help elevate Citrus, Dixie and Levy County leaders’ vision for bringing high-wage, high-demand jobs to their communities.”