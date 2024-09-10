September 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Orange County Dems raise $120K at Victory Blue Bash
Lavon Bracy Davis and Carlos Guillermo Smith at Victory Blue Bash. Image via Orange County Democratic Party.

Jacob OglesSeptember 10, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

UF researcher helps develop new legislation for state condo inspections

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

How to watch the presidential debate between Donald Trump, Kamala Harris

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Tyreek Hill’s traffic stop revives discussion about the realities faced by Black drivers

Victory (159)
LaVon Bracy Davis and Carlos Guillermo Smith were among those rallying supporters at The Abbey.

Orange County Democrats have raised more than $120,000 to boost candidates in one of Florida’s bluest regions.

Samuel Vilchez Santiago, Orange County Democratic Party Chair, said the funding would be important, as Orange County includes parts of five Florida House battleground districts this Fall. He said strong Democratic turnout in the single county could unravel the Republican supermajority in the Florida House.

“We’re going to make it happen right here in Orange County,” he said.

The Victory Blue Bash attracted more than 300 supporters to The Abbey in Downtown Orlando to hear speeches by speakers including Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones, who was briefly expelled from the Statehouse there, and from North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton.

Jones knows something about trying to shape policy in a Republican-controlled state, but stressed the importance of organizing and making minority voices heard.

“Sometimes when they cut off your microphone, you have to pull a megaphone out of your pocket and let them know we will not be silenced,” Jones told attendees.

Clayton, meanwhile, said Democrats represented those Americans most in need of a voice in public office.

“You’re fighting for the people that deserve better in our communities,” she said.

Much of the financial support came from prominent Democrats holding elected office. State Sen.-elect Carlos Guillermo Smith, a former Orange County Democratic Party Chair, gave $20,000 to the county party. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Sheriff John Mina each gave $10,000.

Smith and state Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, an Orlando Democrat, led cheers of “we are not going back.” Additionally, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried touted Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s chances of unseating U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Mucarsel-Powell, a Miami Democrat, also made the trip to the Orlando fundraiser and argued that she can unseat the incumbent despite registration shifts and recent election trends.

“We allow politicians like Rick Scott to be in the pocket of the gun lobby and do nothing while our children continue to die because of this gun violence epidemic,” she said.

The local party also gave out a number of awards to local leaders as part of the event. Community Pillar Awards were presented to Lavon Wright Bracy, Dyer, Vivian Lyte-Johnson, Frank Kujawa, Reggie McGill, Debbe Ryan, state Sen. Victor Torres and Jimmy Torres Velez.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAFSCME Florida backs ‘trusted leader’ J.C. Planas for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections

nextDelegation for 9.10.24: FEMA funds — data dispute — China — court battle — Project 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories