Delegation for 9.10.24: FEMA funds — data dispute — China — court battle — Project 2025

Funding FEMA

Fearful of how a federal agency will cover the costs of the nation’s next disaster, Florida lawmakers from both parties demand that congressional leaders come up with a funding fix.

Republican Reps. Kat Cammack, Neal Dunn and Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz are joining forces to demand that congressional appropriators replenish the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Disaster Relief Fund (DRF).

“In Florida, we’re no strangers to natural disasters and the long recovery process that follows,” said Gainesville Republican Cammack. “The Disaster Relief Fund is a useful tool to get communities back on their feet and to help those in need recover from these life-altering events, but it only works when it has the necessary funds to help the American people.”

The three Florida lawmakers, along with Rep. Troy Carter, a Louisiana Democrat, sent the message to House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, as well as to House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole and Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro.

“As the former Emergency Management Director for Florida, the financial state of FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund is incredibly troubling,” said Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat,

“This is the second year in a row that Congress has let the Disaster Relief Fund be depleted. I introduced HR 8716 in June to avoid this scenario, but Congress has unfortunately become far too reactive instead of proactive. We must demonstrate to the American people that our government still works and can carry out basic functions like helping those impacted by disaster recover in their hour of greatest need. Emergency management is something that shouldn’t ever be politicized or used as a bargaining chip, and I’m thankful to my colleagues across the aisle for joining me in calling for this funding,”

The issue seems especially eminent for Dunn and Cammack, who represent districts still recovering from Hurricane Debby.

“FEMA is often the first line of recovery when disaster strikes, making it crucial to replenish the Disaster Relief Fund so that communities in North Florida have the support they need,” said Dunn, a Panama City Republican. “These funds must be appropriated ahead of time to ensure a swift response. It’s vital that appropriations discussions take into account the disaster preparedness needs of American communities.”

The letter notes that FEMA has already needed drastic measures to address funding needs.

“Given the depletion of the DRF, the agency is now implementing Immediate Needs Funding (INF) — redirecting money from other programs to respond to the most urgent, lifesaving needs. However, implementing INF will result in stalled payments for past disasters and grant awards, potential staff furloughs, and delays in future disaster planning measures,” the letter states.

“While FEMA may be able to continue its lifesaving missions in the near-term, these delayed payments put communities at risk of future disasters by delaying critical disaster planning and hazard mitigation construction projects. The agency projects a DRF deficit greater than $6 billion by the end of FY2024 without supplemental appropriations.”

Workplace dispute

While the Democratic administration boasts about continued low unemployment, Sen. Rick Scott said not to believe the numbers.

The Naples Republican said the professed unemployment rates don’t impress him. He noted that the 4.2% unemployment rate announced by the Bureau of Labor Statistics for August is still up from 3.8% in the same month last year. He also noted that revised figures for June and July showed 86,000 fewer jobs than initially reported.

“Last month, the U.S. added the fewest number of private sector jobs since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office, and today’s report shows that full-time jobs are down by 1.1 million year-over-year while part-time jobs have exploded by 971,000 — both figures are DOUBLE what was stated in last month’s report,” Scott said.

“Unfortunately, none of these facts have stopped Biden and Harris from lying to the American people. Biden and Harris claim jobs are up and then get caught in a lie when revisions erase more than 800,000 jobs they claimed to be created. The administration claims inflation is cooling, but month after month, we see prices go higher and force more folks to do more with less. We are sick of the lies.”

However, President Biden said the jobs report had been boosted since the prior month and maintained that the economy was in much better shape than when he took office in 2021.

“Thanks to our work to rescue the economy, nearly 16 million new jobs have been created, wages and incomes are rising faster than prices, businesses are investing in America, and millions of entrepreneurs are opening small businesses — acts of hope and confidence in our economy. With inflation back down close to normal levels, it is important to focus on sustaining the historic gains we have made for American workers,” he said.

“The Vice President and I are fighting to expand opportunity and grow the middle class. We will keep working to support American workers and businesses and to lower housing and health care costs for hardworking Americans. The last thing we should do is turn back to the failed trickle-down economics pushed by Congressional Republicans.”

Made in China

Nearly a decade after China announced a national effort to propel its industrial reach, Sen. Marco Rubio said that effort has gone swimmingly — to the U.S.’s detriment.

The Miami Republican issued a report, “Made in China 2025: Nine Years Later,” that dissects what has gone right and wrong for the eastern superpower. More importantly for Washington policymakers, it points to predatory practices by the Chinese government that America must gird against in coming years.

“The Chinese Communist Party controls the largest industrial base in the world,” Rubio said. “Through theft, market-distorting subsidies and strategic planning, Beijing now leads in many of the industries that will determine geopolitical supremacy in the 21st century.”

In the report, Rubio outlines how China now leads the world in growing tech sectors, including the export of electric vehicles, control of 80% of nuclear energy facilities, production of high-speed rail infrastructure, and a shipbuilding capacity 200 times that of the U.S.

In the face of direct U.S. counter-efforts, China has also made inroads in aerospace, biotechnology, mining, robotics and semiconductor production. In 44 industrial research areas studied by Rubio’s Office, China attained leadership positions in 37. According to Rubio, the nation’s most notable failure in the last decade has been in breaking into the agricultural machinery arena. But the advances achieved should rattle other world economies, the Senator said.

“This report should serve as a wake-up call to lawmakers, CEOs and investors,” Rubio said. “We need a whole-of-society effort to rebuild our country, overcome the China challenge, and keep the torch of freedom lit for generations to come.”

Developing superpower

Dunn said that part of China’s economic strength comes from international organizations, which incorrectly treat the superpower as a developing nation.

He filed the Ending China’s Unfair Advantage Act (HR 9447), which would prohibit using U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund the Montreal Protocol’s Multilateral Fund and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which still treat China as an economically disadvantaged nation.

“With the world’s second-largest economy, China is far from a developing country. It’s unacceptable for China to continue to exploit a separate set of rules and receive financial support funded from the American taxpayer,” Dunn said.

“China should not be classified as a developing nation. This bill ensures that the United Nations ends this unjust advantage and holds China accountable on the global stage.”

According to Dunn’s Office, China has received nearly $1.4 billion in aid from the Multilateral Fund. The U.S. is the largest contributor to that fund, providing almost $1 billion in support.

Continued court fight

Special Counsel Jack Smith surprised many watching Donald Trump’s legal woes by issuing a new superseding indictment addressing a Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity. But Rep. Matt Gaetz doesn’t believe the independent prosecutor took that step in isolation.

The Fort Walton Beach Republican (and close Trump ally) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland seeking information on who authorized Smith to continue any work at all.

“On Aug. 27, 2024, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment against former President Donald Trump in federal District Court in the District of Columbia,” he wrote.

“One day later, he was arguing before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, attempting to overturn a federal district judge’s finding that he was unlawfully appointed by you. It is unclear what authority Special Counsel Smith has to file either of these briefs or to provide services to the Department of Justice.”

In July, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed charges against Trump on grounds the Justice Department illegally appointed Smith as Special Counsel; U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, in a separate case brought by Smith, said Cannon’s argument wasn’t persuasive.

Regardless, the case continues to unfold in Chutkan’s court while Smith appeals to a higher court to overrule Cannon.

On the job

Almost 300,000 immigrants in Florida enjoy temporary protected status (TPS), making the state home to the third-highest number of TPS holders nationwide. Rep. Maxwell Frost wants to ensure they can continue holding jobs legally while they remain here.

The Orlando Democrat announced a new bill, the Work Permit Reform Act, which would extend the validity of work permits for individuals already legally eligible to work in the U.S.

“The nearly 300,000 folks living in Florida and the thousands living here in Orlando aren’t just numbers and figures,” Frost said.

“They’re human beings. They’re parents, siblings, partners, children — all suffering because of the delays and red tape that constantly keeps them in the gray on their work status.”

He said too many workers face uncertainty because of disconnected political processes for issuing permits and offering protected status to refugees.

“We need Work Permit Reform now to help offer stability and peace of mind to thousands of families, workers and employees living in a constant, unnecessary panic over their legal and working status in our country,” he said. “These folks are here legally; they want to get to work, pay their fair share of taxes and contribute to our society. We cannot stand in the way of that.”

Energy efficiency

According to Tampa Democrat Rep. Kathy Castor, a more aggressive move to alternative energy could save the planet and deliver savings to consumers. The Democrat filed legislation Monday to boost energy efficiency innovation and lower energy costs for families and businesses.

The American Energy Efficiency Act would create new energy efficiency standards if passed. If implemented, the measure could create 400,000 jobs while cutting energy bills by a collective $56 billion, according to Castor’s office.

“Improving energy efficiency is a win-win-win for Americans’ pocketbooks, workers and our fight against the costly effects of climate change,” Castor said. “As Gov. (Ron) DeSantis fails to address rising energy costs for Florida families, the American Energy Efficiency Act would establish a nationwide energy efficiency standard to deliver much-needed savings while cutting harmful carbon pollution.”

Her legislation would leave it to each state to establish energy efficiency resource standards. It would also require electric utilities to achieve energy savings of 22% and natural gas to reach 14% savings before the year 2039. States under the law could adopt more stringent rules but not weaker regulations.

The legislation would also call for the Energy Department to set uniform national energy savings measurement protocols for retailers.

Castor filed the bill with Rep. Yvette Clarke, a New York Democrat.

Sacking exploiters

Famed football player-turned-philanthropist Tim Tebow will join two Florida lawmakers to tackle the problem of child exploitation.

On Tuesday, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner joined Reps. Laurel Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, at a news conference in Washington, D.C. The three Florida Gators will convene at the Senate Swamp with Sens. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, and Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat.

The lawmakers will unveil House and Senate versions of the Renewed Hope Act, which seeks to enhance the Homeland Security Department’s ability to identify, rescue and protect victims of online child porn and bring their exploiters to justice.

The Tim Tebow Foundation has financed Operation Renewed Hope, a partnership with the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children, to investigate child trafficking around the globe. Just since mid-July, the effort has identified 311 likely victims and made 13 positive contacts to protect those children from further abuse.

“At the Tim Tebow Foundation, we are so grateful to work alongside so many heroes in law enforcement from around the world and for the blessing of being a part of ‘Operation Renewed Hope.’ Reflecting on this operation, and the incredible life-changing work being done, I think of the renewed hope for so many of these boys and girls,” Tebow said.

“The best definition I’ve ever heard of the biblical form of hope is to look forward with confidence, anticipation, and expectation, and I can only imagine that for so many of these children suffering through this abuse that they probably had lost all hope and had little reason to look forward.”

Library fees

Gone are the days of presidential libraries in a wing of a college building. The George W. Bush Presidential Center cost $250 million to build, while the Barack Obama Presidential Center will run a projected $482 million before it opens in 2026. Who knows what Trump or Biden libraries may someday cost?

But with such significant endeavors, does there need to be as much transparency on who funds presidents’ legacies as their campaign launches? Reps. Moskowitz and Greg Steube filed legislation last week requiring the reporting of any donations of $200 or more for such endeavors, with penalties and fees for any failure to comply with those requirements.

“Presidents are permitted under current law to seek unlimited library donations while they are still in office,” said Steube, a Sarasota Republican.

“Further, donors may remain anonymous and can even include foreign governments. Americans deserve assurance that presidents won’t be ‘bought and sold’ before leaving office, particularly as they still hold immense international power and influence over U.S. policy. My bipartisan legislation establishes transparency for presidential library donations by requiring donor disclosures. I thank my Florida colleague, Rep. Moskowitz, for joining me in an effort that will hold presidents of both political parties to the highest ethical standards, as demanded by the American people.”

Moskowitz said, like any federal institution, presidential libraries should prioritize transparency.

“Presidential libraries are excellent resources for our communities to learn about America’s greatest leaders, but it’s important we also know how they’re funded. Because Presidents can solicit unlimited donations for their libraries while still in office, the American people should know the source of those donations,” the Parkland Democrat said.

“I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill with Rep. Steube, as I think it’s a necessary congressional check on the presidency and a common-sense proposal that increases transparency.”

Fearing 2025

A livestream hosted by Rep. Frederica Wilson’s office turned attention to the consequences of Project 2025 for South Florida.

“Project 2025 is a 920-page draconian document that outlines the conservative vision for the future that affects everything from your pocketbooks, your family, your freedoms, and our democracy,” the Hollywood Democrat said.

“That is why Democrats in Congress have put together House Resolution 1386 to condemn Project 2025 because this plan cannot go into effect, but this future is almost certainly a reality under another Trump administration. My office has heard many calls from constituents on Project 2025 and they are concerned about this takeover of the federal government. So, this town hall was to help tell people about how dangerous Project 2025 is because we should be lowering everyday costs and protecting freedoms, not raising costs and undercutting freedoms.”

The Heritage Foundation-led project sets out a blueprint for the next Republican administration to enact widespread conservative reforms, and Democrats have used the tome to bludgeon Trump and Republicans politically despite protests that elected officials weren’t involved in its crafting.

Wilson’s event featured officials from several progressive groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the National Urban League, and the Center for American Progress. Frost, another delegation member, and former Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber also participated in the call.

“In Florida, Project 2025 isn’t some far-off threat; it’s a reality,” Frost said. “Week after week, our communities are seeing people lose their bodily autonomy, books on history and diversity being banned, political opponents removed from office, and the working class under attack. It’s a full-fledged attack on democracy, and our nation cannot go down the same road. We must use our voices now and at the ballot box to ensure Project 2025 does not become our future.”

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten also checked in, reminding of the consequences and potential indoctrination of the next generation of children living under a government overtaken by the right.

“Project 2025 is a grave threat to the promise we make to children and families in the United States: that our public schools will help all kids soar,” she said. “Its authors want to abolish the Department of Education — code for kicking the ladder of opportunity out from under low-income and middle-class families.”

On this day

Sept. 10, 1991 — “Senate confirmation hearings for Clarence Thomas begin” via The New York Times — Thomas, President George H.W. Bush’s choice to succeed Thurgood Marshall on the Supreme Court, said he believed Americans had a constitutional right to privacy. But he declined to tell the Senate Judiciary Committee whether he thought the Constitution provided for a right to an abortion. Several Senators indicated they intended to challenge the Judge on a series of comments and writings opponents have assailed as demonstrating a hard-edge conservative outlook. Many opponents of Thomas’ nomination are concerned he will join the increasingly conservative faction of the Court that has signaled its willingness to permit sharp restrictions on abortion.

Sept. 10, 1960 — “Hurricane Donna batters the Florida Keys” via History.com — The first major hurricane to hit Florida in a decade was the strongest storm to hit Florida until Andrew in 1992. Winds up to 200 miles per hour battered the Keys before Donna skipped back to the Atlantic Ocean. The storm then rode the Florida coastline, causing 13 deaths in Fort Myers and Daytona Beach. The state’s grapefruit and orange crops also took devastating blows and almost half the largest mangrove tree forest in the United States was lost.

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.